Punjab Election 2017: BSP supremo Mayawati to address rallies in Phagwara and Mehil Kalan

BSP supremo Mayawati will address two rallies in Punjab on Monday. In her day-long visit to Punjab, she will address election rallies at Phagwara and Mehil Kalan in the Barnala area.

Behan Mayawati will address two rallied in Punjab on 30 Jan, 2017. #BSP#MayawatiNextUPCMpic.twitter.com/lX65gy2dGm — Bahujan Samaj Party (@BspUp2017) January 29, 2017

#ExpectToday: BSP Supremo Mayawati to address 2 rallies in Punjab #PunjabPolls — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

According to The Indian Express, BSP will be contesting all the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab which goes to the polls on 4 February. Mayawati has been requested to address six rallies in all. The report adds that although Punjab is considered "fertile" ground because of it's massive Dalit population, AAP's entry in the state and its consistent efforts to woo the Dalit votes, Mayawati will face a tough challenge.

After Punjab, Mayawati will focus on Uttar Pradesh, where she is expected to criss-cross the state in one month and is likely to address 50 rallies. According to The Times of India, Mayawati is set to begin her campaigning in the state on 1 February by addressing rallies in Meerut and Aligarh, she will end her campaign in Varanasi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency.

With inputs from PTI