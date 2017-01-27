Punjab Election 2017: Arvind Kejriwal set to hit the streets in Patiala, will campaign for Dr Balbir Singh

With polls in Punjab right around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party, which is making its debut in the state Assembly election is all set to take to the streets literally with Arvind Kejriwal taking part in a roadshow in Patiala on Friday.

The AAP convener is in Patiala to campaign for Dr Balbir Singh, an eye doctor, who is contesting the election for the party from Patiala Urban constituency.

Singh has been fielded by AAP against Punjab Pradesh Congress chief and chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh and General JJ Singh, former army chief and candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Balbir Singh files his nomination from Patiala. @capt_amarinder all set to taste defeat from both constituencies. pic.twitter.com/fwgao9ygGk — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) January 17, 2017

With Dr Singh in the fray and Captain Amarinder Singh busy campaigning in Lambi — against Parkash Singh Badal — and other important areas for the Congress, AAP seems very hopeful of its chances here. In fact, the party will release its manifesto in Patiala and several senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have been making a beeline to this royal bastion of Punjab.

However, with Captain's wife Preneet Kaur and daughter Jai Inder Kaur setting the stage for Congress and Captain being the head of the royal family of the erstwhile State of Patiala, it won't be an easy battle for Kejriwal's party.

But considering Dr Singh, who also crafted the election strategy for Dr Dharamvir Gandhi of AAP in the 2014 General Election, wherein he beat Preneet Kaur aka "Rani", it is likely that he may beat the "Raja" as well.

Meanwhile, BJP's star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in Punjab campaigning for the party and alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal in Jalandhar, while Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be in Amritsar addressing a rally with the aforementioned Captain.