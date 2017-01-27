Punjab Election 2017: AAP manifesto lays tall claims, Punjab NRI board, property tax waiver amid promises

Chandigarh: After releasing its manifestos for various categories, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday issued its final comprehensive poll document for Punjab, promising to set up a board for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and waiving property tax.

The party also promised to open "Aam Aadmi" canteens at sub-division and district level, where one time meal will be available for Rs 5 only.

The AAP promised that it will declare Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib as holy cities and set up an NRI board.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gurpreet Singh Waraich and Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP government will also be cutting power tariff up to 400 units to half of the present rates.

"All promises made to people in the six manifestos released for different categories are an agreement with the people of Punjab and the AAP will fulfil each and every promise," Sanjay Singh, AAP National General Secretary and in charge of then party's affairs in Punjab, told the media in Chandigarh.

Singh declared that the post of Deputy Chief Minister will be occupied by a Dalit legislator.

"Welfare of Dalits, BPL (below poverty line) families, employees, farmers and women would be top on the agenda of AAP government," he said.

The AAP leaders announced that mafia control over transport, liquor and sand mining will be demolished and these areas will be opened to general public.

The AAP had earlier released manifestos for youths, Dalits, trade and business, government employees and farmers.