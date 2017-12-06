Punjab Congress releases list of over 100 candidates for municipal polls; election to be held on 17 December

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress on Tuesday released three more lists of candidates for the forthcoming civic elections in the state, announcing 25 more names from Patiala, 79 from Jalandhar and 80 from Amritsar.

According to a party spokesperson, with the announcement of 25 names on Tuesday, candidates for 56 of the 60 wards in Patiala have been declared, leaving only four tickets pending in the region.

The party had earlier announced 31 names from Patiala. In Jalandhar, the party released the names of 79 candidates, leaving only one candidature pending.

Two sitting members have been dropped in Jalandhar, said the spokesperson.

For Amritsar, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has declared the names of candidates for 80 out of 85 wards. Releasing its first list on Monday, the party had announced that it would stick to its one-family-one-ticket rule with the exception of sitting councillors.

It had also made it clear that it would take a tough stand against rebels and deserters. Elections to three municipal corporations-Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and 32 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats will be held on 17 December.