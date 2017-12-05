Punjab BJP releases list of over 100 candidates for municipal polls; election to be held on 17 December

Chandigarh: The state election committee of BJP Punjab on Tuesday announced the names of over 100 candidates for Jalandhar Municipal Corporation and 23 other municipalities.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab BJP chief and Union minister Vijay Sampla in Chandigarh.

Others who attended the meeting included national secretary Tarun Chugh, MP Shwet Malik, former state presidents Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Bhandari, Ashwani Sharma and Kamal Sharma, state vice president Harjit Singh Grewal, state general secretaries Kewal Kumar, Jivan Gupta, state secretary Vineet Joshi and Mahila Morcha president Mona Jaiswal, a party release said in Chandigarh.

Notably, elections to three municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and 32 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on 17 December.