Punjab Assembly Election 2017: BJP leader Vijay Sampla dismisses reports of his resignation

After news of his resignation over ticket distribution were reported by the media, BJP leader Vijay Sampla dismissed the reports as mere rumours. The BJP MP cleared the air around his reported resignation after meeting party president Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The reports regarding me(offers to quit as Punjab BJP chief) are false, I had gone for some work: Vijay Sampla — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Ye sab baatien jhoot ki siwa kuch nahi hain, ye rumours hain: Vijay Sampla pic.twitter.com/CY3wS2IdUm — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Earlier in the day, media reports suggested that State BJP chief and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla had offered to resign citing displeasure over ticket distribution for the polls.

According to The Times of India, the BJP MP from Hoshiarpur was upset over Som Parkash being offered the ticket to contest from Phagwara constituency. Parkash is the siting MLA from the seat.

“Sampla is intelligent and knows the politics. There’s no reason to resign,” Hindustan Times quoted Prabhat Jha, BJP in-charge of Punjab as saying.

According to a Times Now report, the union minister has sent his resignation to BJP president Amit Shah, offering to quit if the party does not withdraws its decision.

Punjab goes to poll on 4 February. While the Shiromani Akali Dal will contest 93 seats, the BJP will contest the rest. The Amit Shah-led party announced its candidates for 17 seats on 12 January.