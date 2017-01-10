Punjab Assembly Election 2017: Assume you are voting for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia tells voters

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign in Punjab took a new turn when Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal's close aide said that voters should assume that Kejriwal is going to be the chief minister of the poll-bound state. While addressing a rally in Mohali, Sisodia further stated that Kejriwal will live upto the expectation of the Punjab electorate.

While the statement gathered storm with the ruling BJP-SAD, Congress and Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav attacking AAP, Sisodia tried to clarify that he meant that people must vote for AAP assuming they are voting for the party chief.

The party later issued an official clarification, claiming Sisodia's remarks had been misunderstood by the media.

Yadav, while calling the apparent move a "welcome step", urged Kejriwal to focus only on Punjab whether he wins or loses the state. He also said that AAP should make a public announcement that Kejriwal is Punjab's chief minister face and he should resign from the post of Delhi chief minister.

Meanwhile, Punjab's deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal hit back at the Delhi chief minister and claimed that Kejriwal and his party has been exposed. Badal also claimed that several local leaders were sidelined by the party to make way for Kejriwal. While the BJP said Delhi made a mistake in electing Kejriwal, but Punjab will never accept a Haryanvi as chief minister.

By asking people to vote for @ArvindKejriwal as CM of Pb, Manish Sisodia has exposed their plan. AAP has proven it does not trust Punjabis. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 10, 2017

Sisodia's announcement proves that @SChotepur was thrown out to pave the way for @ArvindKejriwal. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 10, 2017

They also forced @BhagwantMann & Himmat Singh Shergill to fight from Jalalabad & Majitha to remove contenders who could challenge Kejriwal. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 10, 2017

I ask Punjabis to evaluate the actions of this anti-Punjab party & reject attempts to foist outsiders on the State @ArvindKejriwal — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 10, 2017

BJP MP Meenakshi Lakhi urged the people of Punjab to judge Kejriwal over his governance, while slamming his party colleague Satyendra Jain for his alleged involvement in a Hawala scam.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Congress leader Pratap Bajwa charged the AAP of backstabbing the people of Delhi who gave him a thumping majority in the 2015 Assembly elections. He also claimed that the goodwill the party has earned among the people will be evaporated soon.