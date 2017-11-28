Punjab Assembly disrupted by debate over drug trafficking, graft, farm loan waiver issues

Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly saw noisy scenes on Tuesday as opposition AAP legislators demanded a CBI probe into an alleged audio clip in which a lawyer is purportedly heard seeking money on behalf of a High Court judge to decide a case against AAP Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators stormed to the well of the House and did not allow Question Hour to begin.

Khaira demanded a CBI probe against the lawyer who was allegedly acting as a tout for a High Court judge.

Khaira said that vested interests were trying to fix him in a drugs case through unfair means.

The Shiromani Akali Dal legislators attacked the Congress government for not implementing its promise of debt waiver for farmers in Punjab.

The Akali Dal and AAP legislators were also involved in heated exchanges on the issue of drugs in Punjab.

AAP legislators demanded that the report of a special investigation team (SIT) into the drugs racket be made public.

Following the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the house for 30 minutes.

AAP legislators later staged a walkout on the issue of the Assembly session being too short. They said the party's demand for a longer session was ignored. They have demanded that the session should be at least for seven days.