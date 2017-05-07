Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi demands probe into charges leveled against Arvind Kejriwal

Puducherry: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday demanded an independent probe into corruption charges levelled by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra against Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal.

Without naming anyone, Bedi in her twitter handle said that the "allegation of corruption made by a minister claiming to be an eyewitness against his own chief minister needs an independent investigation forthwith".

Mishra, who was sacked from AAP on Saturday, has charged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking Rs two crore from his cabinet colleague, a charge refuted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Mishra also said he had given a statement to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on various 'irregularities' seen by him during his two-year stint as a Cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government.