Protest for farmers in Bengal: CPI(M) condemns attack on Left party workers in Kolkata

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Monday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for the alleged assault on Left party workers by police during their march to the state secretariat in Kolkata.

The Left party termed it as "anti-democratic" attitude of Mamata Banerjee and her government.

According to CPI(M) politburo, over 900 protesters were "grievously" injured in the alleged attack. More than 100 of the wounded are in "critical" condition, it added.

The Left party also alleged that policemen were involved in the attack on the "peaceful" protesters and roughed up its women workers.

"The politburo strongly condemns this anti-democratic attitude of the state government and the chief minister who is disregarding the issues of growing hardships being imposed on the livelihood of the people of West Bengal," the party said in a statement.

The CPI(M) said that the party will stage protests to condemn the police "brutality" against "peaceful" demonstrators.

Several Left party activists and police personnel were injured in clashes at various places in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah during a march to state secretariat on Monday against the West Bengal government's policies.

The protest was called to highlight alleged attack on the democracy, unemployment and lawlessness in the state during the Trinamool Congress rule.

The activists tried to break police cordons at various locations and allegedly hurled stones at the cops, prompting the force to fire tear gas shells and order lathicharge.