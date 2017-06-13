Congress slams Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley over failure to resolve farmers' woes

Vadodara: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary CP Joshi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the current plight of farmers in the country.

He also criticised Union finance minister Arun Jaitley over his recent statement that state governments have to fund schemes like loan waivers through their own resources.

"The prime minister is responsible for the current plight and woes of farmers. Modi has failed to implement his electoral promises like awarding better renumeration for crops and hike in the minimum support price (MSP)," the former Union minister told reporters.

He said the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government under Manmohan Singh had announced loan waivers worth Rs 77,000 crore during its tenure.

"The Congress government never asked the state governments to fund loan waivers," Joshi said referring to Jaitley's statement.

He said the country's economic growth has decelerated under the Modi regime.

Recently, farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh held protests for their various demands, including a complete loan waiver.