Presidential election 2017: Yogi Adityanath welcomes Ram Nath Kovind's candidature

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed the BJP's decision to name Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA candidate for the Presidential election, terming it a huge honour for the Dalit community.

Adityanath said that by selecting Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had also honoured the 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

"This is a huge honour for the Dalit community and the people of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath told the media at his official residence here and appealed to the leaders of all political parties to support Kovind's candidature.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for all of us that Ram Nath Kovind ji is our Presidential candidate.I, on behalf of the people of the state, would like to felicitate Modi ji and Amit Shah for the selection," he said, adding Kovind is fit to be the next President.