Presidential Election 2017: Voting on 17 July, counting on 20 July, announces Election Commission

Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi announced the dates for the Presidential Election 2017 at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Zaidi said President Pranab Mukherjee's term will come to an end on 24 July and the last date of nomination for the post is 28 June. If an election is required then it will be held on 17 July, followed by counting on 20 July, he said.

Last date for nomination is June 28. If poll needed then it would be on July 17 and counting on July 20: CEC Naseem Zaidi #Presidentialpollspic.twitter.com/iThFPqJV8N — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

The electoral college which elects the president is made up of 4,896 legislators – 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and 4,120 MLAs.

All MPs have an equal vote value of 708 while that of the MLAs depends on the population of the state.

The presidential poll has a total of 11,04,546 votes with the BJP-led NDA's tally currently standing at about 5.38 lakh votes. NDA got the crucial support of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, helping it to cross the majority mark.

BJP is also hopeful of getting the support of both factions of the AIADMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu and K Chandrashekar Rao's Telugu Desam Party.

Opposition parties are considering to put up a joint candidate for the elections. Recently, leaders of 17 Opposition parties met together at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence on 26 May to discuss the probable presidential candidates, although they are yet to build consensus.

