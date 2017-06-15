Presidential Election 2017: Shatrughan Sinha bats for LK Advani as NDA candidate

New Delhi: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday yet again backed party veteran LK Advani as the most deserving candidate for the post of president, saying he was physically fit and has the ability to "understand the complexity of the Constitution".

Sinha tweeted that,

As the D-day for the Presidential election draws close, I strongly echo the views of Advani ji's admirers and well wishers...9>10 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 13, 2017

He is clearly the most suitable, learned, respectable, experienced, desirable and deserving candidate for the most prestigious post...10>11 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 13, 2017

Sinha's remarks came as a three-member BJP committee is to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders to evolve a consensus for NDA candidate.

Sinha also said that Advani, who is 89, is "physically fit" for the post and no one has come out against his candidature.

"No one is able to speak anything, be it from within or outside the party. No voice coming out against Advani's candidature. Advaniji is much more healthy and energetic than any of the young leaders. He has kept himself maintained so that he can take responsibility of the country", Sinha said.

Sinha has been sidelined in the party after Narendra Modi became prime minister of the country. He was also not inducted into Modi's council of ministers though he has claimed of long association with the BJP, since the time when the party had two members in the Lok Sabha.

His proximity to Advani is said to be one of the reasons for being sidelined in the BJP.

During the Bihar Assembly polls, Sinha had spoken in favour of JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He does not enjoy good relations with Bihar BJP leaders, including former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Sinha had on Tuesday described Advani as "Pitamah" of the BJP, saying that he most richly deserves to be President of the country.