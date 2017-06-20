Presidential Election 2017: Sasikala to decide AIADMK's poll strategy, says TTV Dinakaran

Bengaluru: Jailed AIADMK general secretary Sasikala will take a decision on how the party will vote in the presidential election, party Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran said on Friday.

"It will be decided by Sasikala," Dinakaran told reporters after meeting her in jail when he was asked which way the party MPs and MLAs would vote in the 17 July election.

Both the factions of AIADMK are widely expected to vote with the BJP for the NDA government. Both Dinakaran and Sasikala are said to have been kept out of the affairs of the party reportedly at the instance of the ruling BJP in the wake of the split after the revolt by former chief minister O Panneerselvam,

Dinakaran said there was no political discussion with Sasikala.

Earlier, Dinakaran had said that it was natural for the "enemies" of the AIADMK to try and destabilise the party and the government, but "we will" do everything to protect the government. "In politics, our enemies will try to destabilise our party and the government. It is natural, but we will protect the government," he told reporters after meeting Sasikala. He was replying to a question whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was involved in any political conspiracy against the AIADMK government and himself personally.