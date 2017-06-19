You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Presidential Election 2017: Puducherry opposition AINRC announces support for Ram Nath Kovind

Presidential Election 2017: Puducherry opposition AINRC announces support for Ram Nath Kovind

PoliticsPTIJun, 19 2017 19:04:49 IST

Puducherry: The opposition All India NR Congress (AINRC) in Puducherry on Monday extended support to NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

File image of Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

File image of Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Leader of the opposition and AINRC founder N Rangasamy said in a release that "AINRC extends its full support to Kovind for his win in the presidential election".

Rangasamy said that Kovind, born in a modest agriculturist family, had dedicated himself in public life and had been serving the nation.

AINRC has a strength of eight members in the 30 member Puducherry Assembly.

All the 30 elected legislators of Puducherry are members of the electoral college.

AINRC is the first party in Puducherry to come out with its announcement to back the NDA nominee in the poll.


Published Date: Jun 19, 2017 07:04 pm | Updated Date: Jun 19, 2017 07:04 pm

Also See








Top Stories



Cricket Scores