Presidential Election 2017: Nitish Kumar, other JD(U) leaders to decide party's stance on Wednesday

Top leaders of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United will meet in Patna on Wednesday to decide the party's stance on the president's election in which the NDA has decided to field Ram Nath Kovind.

"Top leaders of the party will decide on the presidential candidature," JD-U spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said.

Meanwhile, party's Bihar unit chief Bashistha Narain Singh: "The top leadership of the party, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, will decide on it (the presidential candidate). Nitishji has also spoken to (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi and (Congress leader) Ghulam Nabi Azad over the issue."

Remaining tight-lipped on supporting Kovind, Singh indicated that there are several other things that will be discussed in the meeting.

"As he (Kovind) was governor of Bihar, there are many other things... and if Bihar's governor becomes president, then it shall be a matter of pride for the state," he said.

Describing Kovind as an unbiased governor, Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said: "Kovindji has done a good job as governor of Bihar. He never interfered in the government's works and always respected the Constitution."

The JD-U leader said that Kovind used to take part in social work, which brought him closer to people of the state. He also said that Kovind was unaware of BJP's decision to make him a presidential candidate.

"Just two days ago, Kovindji and I were there in a programme in Patna, where 151 couples were getting married, and there we spoke but he was unaware of his party's decision," Singh said.