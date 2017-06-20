Presidential Election 2017: NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind meets Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The home minister conveyed best wishes to Kovind on his nomination.

"Met Shri Ram Nath Kovindji. I conveyed my best wishes to him on his nomination as NDA's candidate for the office of President of India," Singh tweeted.

The BJP on Monday announced the name of the 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its choice for president.

Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after he arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening from Patna following the BJP's decision to project him as the ruling NDA candidate. Kovind then drove down to Shah's residence where he was greeted by senior BJP leaders. He stayed at the BJP chief's residence for nearly an hour where both are believed to have discussed the formalities related to the presidential poll.

He said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility.

"All those who are members of the electoral college...I will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support...I hope that every citizen will support me," he said.

Later, Kovind briefly visited the Bihar Niwas where he declined to answer any question from the media and only said, "I thank everyone."

President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on 24 July.