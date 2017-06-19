Presidential Election 2017: NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind leaves for Delhi to meet Narendra Modi

Patna: Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind left for New Delhi on Monday hours after he was declared as the NDA candidate for the post of president.

Kovind left for the national capital by a commercial flight in the evening, Raj Bhavan Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sunil Pathak said.

He did not provide any details of Kovind's scheduled engagements in New Delhi.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a courtesy visit to Kovind at the Raj Bhavan after the latter's name was announced by BJP president Amit Shah as NDA's presidential candidate.