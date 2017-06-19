Presidential Election 2017: Naveen Patnaik kept party's stance on Ram Nath Kovind's candidature under wraps

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday preferred to keep his party's stand on NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind under wraps.

"I will discuss the matter with the senior leaders of the party before taking any decision as regards the BJD's stand on the presidential polls," he told reporters in Bhubaneshwar.

Even though several regional parties have indicated their support or opposition to the NDA's presidential pick, Patnaik kept everyone guessing as regards his party's stance on the issue.

Officials at the Chief Minister's Office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a discussion with Patnaik over phone in the evening, but did not elaborate further.

Out of the 21 Lok Sabha MPs from Odisha, 20 belong to the BJD. The party has eight members in the Rajya Sabha, besides the support of an Independent MP, and 117 MLAs in the state Assembly.