Presidential Election 2017: Narendra Modi, TRS, RPI vouch for Ram Nath Kovind, Congress stays miffed

In the run-up to the 15th presidential election scheduled to be held on 17 July, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Ram Nath Kovind as their Presidential candidate after calling for a Parliamentary board meeting at 12 pm on Monday.

Reactions began to pour in from political parties as BJP named Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader, as the NDA's candidate for the post of president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed BJP's decision and took to Twitter to extend his support to his Kovind as the Presidential candidate. Modi, however, skipped linking Kovind with his 'Dalit' background and instead vouched for his reputation and dedication to public service.

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Sushil Modi spoke for the "well-informed" candidate picked by BJP. Speaking to Times Now, the BJP minister said, "He has all the abilities essential for a good Presidential candidate. They(Opposition) should come forward and support Kovind." Now Nitish & Lalu shud support Bihar Guv Sh Ram Nath Kovid for Presidential candidate. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) June 19, 2017

बिहार के महामहिम राज्यपाल श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी को NDA की ओर से राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार बनाये जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई pic.twitter.com/Gic70TVQIn — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) June 19, 2017

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana said the party would support NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. According to a statement from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rao over phone and requested his support for the NDA's candidate. The chief minister immediately consulted his party colleagues and conveyed to the prime minister the TRS's "willingness and his willingness" to support the NDA candidate.

Telangana CM and TRS Chief KC Rao extends support to NDA's presidential candidate #RamnathKovind after speaking to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/96UKg5YkKK — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

TRS leader KT Rama Rao also expressed that the party would be supportive of BJP's decision. "When Modi has picked a candidate for President, it is imperative that we extend our support as well. NDA has the numbers. Whatever has to happen is a formality. The decision should be unanimous. This is a popularly-elected government," he said. The RPI, however, appealed to the Opposition to support the candidature of Kovind. "BJP is always supporting reservation, I appeal the Opposition to support Ram Nath," Ram Das Athawale told Times Now.

Shirumani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra also told Times Now that the party accepted Kovind for candidate. "We are partner of NDA, so we will support Ram Nath Kovind," the member of Parliament said. CPI leader D Raja refused comment on the announcement. Speaking to Times Now, he said, "In the given situation, we need a person known for his liberal, democratic credentials. Anyway, we will discuss within our party and Opposition. I cannot say anything more than this."

Opposition ki baithak hogi,usme naam pe vichaar karenge,NDA ne naam announce kiya hai uspe bhi baat karenge: Sharad Yadav,JDU #RamnathKovindpic.twitter.com/NK6EdIpqut — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

Shiv Sena refused to take a stand on their reaction to BJP's candidate announcement. Sanjay Raut said on Monday that Sena will convene a meeting to formulate its stand. "No decision has been taken yet. Amit Shah just called Uddhav Thackeray after the announcement was made. He has asked us for support on BJP's decision on the candidate," he told Times Now.

RJD said that the party will only have an opinion after the meeting of the Opposition. "Now BJP has come up with a name, and the Opposition will meet on 22 June. We are collectively making this decision. We should wait for 22 June," RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha told Times Now.

While NDA welcomed it's decision of having Kovind as the Presidential nominee, Congress criticised the BJP for not informing the Opposition before the announcement.

Addressing the media, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "From the very beginning, Congress was of the opinion that the decision on picking a president will be made collectively to have unanimity. That's why Sonia Gandhi had few weeks ago called arranged a luncheon for 18 parties." Azad slammed the BJP for misleading the Opposition by emphasising on a consensus candidate. "Unilaterally, what they did, what exercise they had done, was a formality. No name was discussed. It was mostly a PR exercise," he said. If you don't tell us a name how will it be consensus," he said.

Azad expressed that the Opposition will talk about the candidate during the meeting fixed for 22 June. "In that meeting we will take final decision. Till such time,it's not appropriate for me or my colleagues to talk about the candidates," he added.

After the NDA made the announcement on Monday, Congress had also asserted they were yet to have a collective opinion. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari had told CNN News18, "The moment they (NDA) give name, we will discuss within ourselves, and then we will express our opinion. The delay in the announcement has been done by NDA. They were supposed to give this name much earlier," the Congress leader told CNN News18. CPM leader Sitaram Yechury was also among the ones looking forward to the Opposition meeting on the 22nd.

Opp parties are meeting on 22nd. Only once in history of independent India has the president of India been elected uncontested: S Yechury pic.twitter.com/Cx1TlbIB62 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee questioned the relevance of picking Kovind as a candidate.

In order to support someone, we must know the person. Who is this candidate?: WB CM @MamataOfficial on NDA's Presidential Pick pic.twitter.com/LvpxoIWSUd — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 19, 2017

However, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu, who was a part of the 3-member panel formed by the NDA to seek consensus, slammed the Opposition saying that BJP approached the nomination with an open mind. "Our idea is to have broad consensus. Inspite of having majority, we reached out to minorities," he told Times Now.

He said that the opposition should accept Kovind because of 3 factors: his background, non-controversial nature and strong legal, social background. "I hope the Opposition will support Kovind as President. We went with an open mind. We took all inputs and came up with the name," he told the news channel.