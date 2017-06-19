Presidential Election 2017: Narendra Modi says NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind will be exceptional

You are here:
Jun, 19 2017

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional president and continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

His remarks came hours after the BJP Parliamentary Board declared Bihar Governor Kovind as the NDA's choice for President.

"I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised," the prime minister tweeted.

He said with an illustrious background in the legal arena, Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation.

Modi pointed out that Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. "He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised," he said in another tweet.

The 71-one-year-old Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Kovind has also practised as a Supreme Court lawyer.


