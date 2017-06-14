Presidential Election 2017: Lok Janshakti Party will support NDA nominee, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday that his party would support the NDA nominee for the presidential poll to be held on 17 July.

"Our party has decided to support a presidential candidate chosen by the prime minister. Whosoever the prime minister names, we will support that person," Paswan said.

His LJP is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Paswan is in London for medical treatment. He underwent heart surgery there and was now recuperating. He will return India on 17 June.

Meanwhile, several Opposition leaders met to discuss their presidential polls strategy as the process for the filing of nominations for the election to the country's top constitutional post began on Wednesday.

A three-member panel of the BJP on the presidential election, comprising senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu, is slated to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi this week.