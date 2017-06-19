Presidential Election 2017: Jagan Mohan Reddy extends support to NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The opposition YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced its support to the NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that his party would support Kovind's candidature for the top post as he was a Dalit leader.

Jagan gave this assurance to BJP chief Amit Shah, when the latter called him over the phone this afternoon seeking the YSRC's support for the ruling coalition's nominee.

Jagan, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in May, had announced his party would support the NDA's nominee in next month's presidential election.

The YSRC has 10 MPs and 66 MLAs.

The electoral college which elects the president through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of legislative assemblies.