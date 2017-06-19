Presidential Election 2017: Four more file nomination papers, one application gets rejected

New Delhi: Four more persons on Monday filed their nomination papers for the 17 July presidential polls but the application of one was rejected for want of required document.

Till date, 19 people have filed their nominations, of which the applications of eight have been rejected on the spot by the returning officer, according to Lok Sabha Secretariat.

On the fifth day of nominations on Monday, B Mohan Velu from Bengaluru, Ram Kumar Shukla from Lucknow, Daya Shankar Agrawal from Delhi and Kusum Devi from Kanpur filed their nominations, it said.

The nomination of Devi was rejected as she had not attached a copy of the electoral roll of the parliamentary constituency in which she was registered as a voter.

According to rules, every candidate who files a nomination for the post must attach a copy of their entry in the electoral roll of the parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as a voter.

According to sources, both Shukla and Agrawal in past had also filed nominations for the presidential elections.

The remaining candidates are also liable to be rejected when their nominations will be scrutinised as none have the signatures of 50 proposers and as many seconders from the list of electors which are essential for a valid nomination, as per the rules.

Elected members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and of state legislative Assemblies are the electors.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 15,000 each as security along with their nomination papers.

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on 17 July while the counting of votes will take place on 20 July.