Presidential Election 2017 LIVE: 'Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional president,' says Narendra Modi

In the run-up to the 15th presidential elections scheduled to be held on 17 July, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday called its MPs and MLAs to New Delhi for the signing of nomination papers, media reports say. The process to elect the next head of state began on Monday. BJP's parliamentary board meeting is scheduled to take place at 12 pm on Monday.
All senior ministers of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, will attend Monday's meeting, IANS reported. BJP is likely to announce its candidate on 22 June.
According to IANS, the board members will be briefed about the consultation of the three-member party committee formed to evolve consensus with the Opposition on the subject. This three-member committee, which was constituted by Shah last week, comprises of senior BJP leaders and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley.
Although, neither the Centre nor the Opposition have declared their presidential candidate, yet several names like that of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, have been doing the rounds. However, Swaraj dismissed claims of her nominations saying these were merely rumours.
Meanwhile, the BJP has been trying to gather support of its allies and other parties before the voting begins. Amit Shah met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday to discuss the issue, but reports suggested that the talks were unsuccessful. Thackeray reportedly rejected Shah's proposal that Narendra Modi be allowed to decide on a presidential candidate.
Naidu on Sunday held discussions with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party. He also met Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Agrawal to come up with a mutually-acceptable candidate. Jaitley, on the other hand, spoke to leaders of the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.
Earlier on Friday, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu met CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and assured him that they would come up with names in three-four days and sought his part's support, PTI reported.
The presidential poll, which is scheduled for 17 July, will conclude on 20 July when the counting of the votes begins. The last date for filing nominations is 28 June, but a candidate can withdraw from the electoral race until 1 July.
If elected, Ram Nath Kovind will be the second Dalit Indian President
If elected, Ram Nath Kovind will be the second Dalit Indian President after KR Narayanan. The earlier names which were doing the rounds for Presidency included External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
"Ram Nath comes from a Dalit family and has struggled a lot. We hope he will be the unanimous candidate for the election," Shah said.
He once headed the BJP's Dalit wing. Kovind was made the Governor of Bihar two years ago after the NDA took power in the centre in May 2014.
IANS
In an earlier piece, Sunil Raman had written for Firstpost: "Modi and BJP president Amit Shah’s strategy to get Dalit-tribal duo in president and vice-president offices is meant to achieve multiple objectives"
Ramnath Kovind is BJP's presidential pick: All you need to know about the Dalit leader from UP
Amit Shah had called Uddhav Thackeray and informed him about NDA's pick for the presidential candidate. Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sena will convey its decision soon.
JDU's Sharad Yadav said that the Opposition parties will meet and hold discussions on NDA's decision
Ram Nath Kovind likely to file his nomination on 23 June
Opposition meeting on 22 June
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy before the announcement.
According to News18, Ram Nath Kovind was born on 1 October, 1945 in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. He is a BCom graduate and has an LLB degree from Kanpur University. He was picked to be the Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh in 1994 and served for two consecutive terms.
Vice-Presidential candidate has not been decided yet: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed the decision to Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. He also said that Kovind has always fought for Dalit rights.
