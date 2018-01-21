President approves AAP MLAs' disqualification: Ajay Maken demands Kejriwal's resignation, says Congress ready for bypolls

New Delhi: Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday said his party was ready for bypolls.

He also reiterated the allegation that the BJP and the Election Commission (EC) had "helped the AAP by delaying the disqualification process and enabled it to send its three candidates to the Rajya Sabha".

The party would have split due to "internal dissensions" had the Election Commission made the recommendation before 22 December, when the three AAP candidates were elected to the Rajya Sabha, Maken claimed.

"The delay was deliberate and due to a deal between the BJP and the AAP, the Election Commission knowingly did so," he said, rubbishing the AAP's claim that the disqualified MLAs were not given a hearing by the EC to present their case.

"The full bench of the commission on 11 dates gave them opportunity for hearing," the Congress leader claimed.

He accused AAP of "lying" on the matter and said that his claims of office of profit enjoyed by the MLAs as parliamentary secretaries were based on proper documents.

"The AAP can file a case against me if I am lying. The papers prove the MLAs enjoyed benefits of office, furniture, conveyance and other facilities," Maken said.

The Congress will hold a massive protest at the chief minister's office on Monday demanding his resignation, he said. "Kejriwal has lost the moral right to rule and he should step down after the disqualification of 20 MLAs of his party," Maken said.

The Congress is "fully ready" to contest the bypolls on the 20 seats."We are holding meetings over the possible elections. We will hold workers meets after January 26. I hope the people will correct the mistake they committed three years back," he said.