Prakash Javadekar wants good people to join politics, says politics is most underrated profession

PoliticsPTIMay, 17 2017 21:25:47 IST

New Delhi: There was need for "good people" to enter politics, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

Prakash Javadekar. PTI

"If good people do not enter politics then the bad will come because there cannot be a vacuum," Javadekar said at the launch of a residential Post-Graduate programme on Leadership, Politics and Governance by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini(RMP) in New Delhi.

RMP, closely associated with the RSS, is an institute which provides training to BJP workers on policy making, public dealing and public speaking.

"Today politicians are most misunderstood and politics is the most underrated profession," the minister added.

He said the course would help youngsters who were interested in policy making.

RMP's Vice-Chairman and BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said students at the academy would be taught management, governance, leadership and politics.


Published Date: May 17, 2017 09:25 pm | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 09:25 pm

