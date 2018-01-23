Prakash Javadekar says BJP will win 150 seats in Karnataka polls, focus more on development

Mangaluru: The BJP would win more than 150 seats in the coming assembly elections in Karnataka on the slogan of development, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar asserted on Tuesday.

He said the Karnataka election was of national importance as it was the only state in the South ruled by Congress, which would be 'wiped out' after the polls.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said the national political trend in support of BJP would work in its favour across Karnataka with its focus on development issues.

He alleged that the Congress was adopting a policy of 'divide and rule' in Karnataka and encouraging violence between communities.

More than 15 Hindu activists had been killed in the state during the last four years,he said and charged that it was the result of the communal, vote bank politics played by Congress.

Javadekar was in the city to address a meeting of party leaders in the region.