Posters outside AAP office in Delhi call Kumar Vishwas 'traitor', 'BJP's close friend'

PoliticsPTIJun, 17 2017 15:35:41 IST

New Delhi: Posters appeared on Saturday outside the AAP office in New Delhi demanding the ouster of party leader Kumar Vishwas, terming him a "traitor" and BJP's "close friend".

File image of Kumar Vishwas. AFP

Around two dozen posters were found on the wall outside the party office at 206, Rouse Avenue.

"BJP's close friend, traitor and not poet, one who attacks from behind, traitors like this should be thrown out of the party," the posters read.

The posters also thanked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey for speaking the "truth" about Vishwas.

The posters with the AAP symbol and photos of senior party leaders, including Dilip Pandey and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were later removed.


Published Date: Jun 17, 2017 03:35 pm | Updated Date: Jun 17, 2017 03:35 pm

