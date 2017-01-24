Political killings in Kerala: Dismiss Pinarayi Vijayan govt, impose President's rule, demands RSS

Releasing a list of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who were allegedly attacked and killed by the CPM cadre in Kerala, RSS on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should dismiss the Kerala government and impose President’s rule in the state.

The RSS alleged that BJP and RSS cadre — Pramod (Thrissur), CK Ramachandran (Kannur), M Vinesh (Kannur), Vishnu (Thiruvananthapuram), Remith Uthaman (Pinarayi), Anil Kumar (Thiruvananthapuram), Radhakrishnan and his wife Vimala (Palakkad) — were allegedly killed by the CPM cadre somewhere between May and December 2016.

The RSS and other right-wing bodies have also given a memorandum to the Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir demanding President's rule in Kerala. Alleging decline in law and order situation and growing assault on right wing activists by the CPM cadre, the Sah-Sarakaryavah (joint general secretary) of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale said that brutal attacks on the RSS and BJP workers have increased manifold ever since the CPM-led government has assumed office in Kerala in May 2016.

"Atrocities against the RSS and BJP workers by the state-sponsored CPM cadre have been rising. The CPM is based on the principle of hatred. If the Kerala government fails to control the situation and political killings, the Centre should impose President’s rule in the state. The people of this country and Kerala as well should also demand President’s rule," emphatically said Hosabale.

The RSS, along with a few BJP MPs and right-wing bodies, under the umbrella organisation called Janadhikar Samiti, staged a massive protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the alleged “state-sponsored in New Delhi on Tuesday. After the demonstration, Hosabale, along with akhil bhartiya sah-prachar pramukh Nand Kumar and other Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries submitted a memorandum on the decaying law and order situation in Kerala to Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir and demanded imposition of President’s rule.

“Vimala died after battling burn injuries as a result of her house being set on fire on 28 December, 2016 by CPM workers. Her tragic death is yet another entry to a growing list of atrocities that are being perpetuated by the CPM cadre, emboldened by the return of their party to political power in the 2016 Kerala assembly elections. In the absence of any decisive action by the state government and law enforcement agencies, the political violence has intensified and been emboldened, by the dual strategies of strategic silence and open encouragement (reported in media reports) by party leaders,” Nand Kumar said in his statement.

VHP secretary general (International) Surendra Jain said, “In the last 50 years, CPM killed 300 RSS, BJP and ABVP workers, of which half of them are Dalits. The chief minister's constituency itself has turned into an epicentre of killing, where 90 have been murdered. In JNU, this Left talks about freedom of speech, whereas in Kerala no one is spared who disagree with the CPM. They should remember, if this situation continues, the party will be wiped out from Kerala like in Russia, Bengal and other parts."

“CPM talks about the rights of Dalits and women, but the reality is different. They are not sparing Dalits and women, and killing them in the most barbaric manner. In 2016, 400 FIRs have been registered against the CPM for unleashing violence against the Dalits,” BJP MP (Delhi South) Meenakshi Lekhi told Firstpost. During the protests, several people from Kerala also shared their individual experiences in the state.

"The law and order situation in Kerala has reached its nadir. People who don’t belong to CPM are virtually in panic. The CPM goons are randomly picking up people, who don’t have any political affiliation but may just be a sympathizer and killing them in broad daylight. Surprisingly, the government is silent over this. In January itself four people died after being attacked by CPM cadre. The Centre must take action,” a resident of Kerala, who participated in the demonstration told Firstpost.

RSS said that the brutal suppression of the principles of democracy, constitutional and human rights as well as free expression, has no place in democratic India, and this is the true picture of Kerala state at present.

“Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds Home department portfolio, took charge and sacked the state police chief apparently sending out a clear message to the law and order machinery that it’s the party (CPM) which will be really in charge henceforth. It’s a state-sponsored violence against RSS workers,” alleged Alok Kumar, secretary, Janadhikar Samiti, the organisation that released the list during demonstration.