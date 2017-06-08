Police assault Samajwadi Party workers for showing black flags to Yogi Adityanath's convoy

Activists of the students' wing of the Samajwadi Party showed black flags to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over an event on Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Lucknow University on Thursday. However, the police officers deployed at the university heckled protesting Samajwadi Party workers to make way for the chief minister's convoy

As the chief minister's cavalcade was proceeding towards the university, where Adityanath was invited as the chief guest of a programme on the Maratha warrior king, the activists of the Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha disrupted its movement by squatting on the road and showing black flags.

The police had a tough time controlling the protesters, who raised slogans against the chief minister and Governor Ram Naik, who is also the Chancellor of the university, and the district administration.

The protesters alleged that a "BJP event" was being held at the university at the expense of the institution and the students.

Subsequently, the protesters were taken to the police lines. Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary later told reporters that a "peaceful" protest was being staged by students regarding issues concerning them as it was there constitutional right in a democracy.

The students did not indulge in any violence and were only drawing the attention of the chief minister towards an event which was being held "at the expense of the university", he claimed.

