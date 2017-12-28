PM admonishes BJP MPs for 'ignoring' his text messages, presses them to use Narendra Modi app regularly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday at the BJP parliamentary meeting, admonished party MPs for "ignoring" his text messages and asked them to start following the Narendra Modi app regularly, said a media report.

According to the India Todayreport , the prime minister complained that he often sends 'good morning' messages to BJP MPs, but only handful of legislators see or acknowledge them.

Modi also appealed to BJP MPs for unanimous passage of the triple talaq bill as it 'aims to give gender justice, protection and respect', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar informed media after the meet.

PM appealed for unanimous passage of the Bill as it aims to give gender justice, protection & respect: Ananth Kumar after BJP Parliamentary meeting #TripleTalaqBillpic.twitter.com/ER7PLKvCfu — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

This is not the first time Modi reprimanded BJP MPs. In August, Modi had reportedly warned BJP MPs who didn't attend Parliament that they might not get to contest the next Lok Sabha polls if they continued with the habit.

Modi had told the meeting that the party was bigger than any individual and asked why MPs should be reminded about the need to attend Parliament. Modi had said that there should not be any need to issue whips to ensure their attendance.

On Thursday, BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh among others attended the BJP parliamentary meeting which was held at the parliament's Library Building.

The prime minister wished senior party leader and finance minister Arun Jaitley on his birthday by garlanding him, offering him sweets and gifting him with a shawl at the meeting.

