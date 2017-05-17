You are here:
  3. Pinarayi Vijayan says MM Mani did not make ant-women comments

File image of MM Mani. Image Courtesy: MM Mani's website

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday defended power minister M M Mani, saying he had not made any 'anti-women' comments against the activists of 'Pembila Orumai', a women's collective of plantation workers. Vijayan also said Mani had not tried to create "any hurdle" during the anti-encroachment drive on government lands in Idukki.

"Before law, there is no consideration as MLA or minister. There were complaints. A probe was held and no material was found warranting registering of a case against Mani," Vijayan said during question hour in the state assembly.

Mani had recently courted controversy when he allegedly made some offensive remarks against activists of 'Pembilai Orumai', a women's collective of plantation workers of Munnar.

The minister had also allegedly stated Devikulam sub-collector Sreeram Venkataraman should be sent to 'Oolampara' (asylum) for removing a 30-feet cross put up allegedly on an encroached piece of government land in Munnar last month. Congress MLAs — VD Satheeshan and PT Thomas — asked the government the reason for not registering a case against Mani for his comments against women workers and the IAS officer.


