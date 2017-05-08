Pinarayi Vijayan denies apology in Senkumar case as Kerala tenders unconditional apology in SC

Thiruvananthapuram: Minutes after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed the state assembly that his government has not tendered an apology and the Supreme Court has not imposed a Rs 25,000 fine, chief secretary Nalini Netto in her affidavit filed before the top court tendered an unconditional apology for delaying the court order directing the reinstatement of TP Senkumar as state police chief.

On Monday morning in the Kerala Assembly, seeking leave for an adjournment motion senior Congress legislator K Muraleedharan pointed out that due to the attitude of Vijayan the government had to tender an apology and had to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, which has caused huge embarrassment to the state.

"All this could have been avoided had you (Vijayan) abided by the order, but you did not do it and hence it was a mighty slap on your face," said Muraleedharan.

But Vijayan in his reply, made it clear that neither was a fine imposed nor was an apology given.

"The court has asked the state government to remit Rs 25,000, it has not said that it's a fine. Moreover, no apology was also tendered. All we did was to go back to seek clarification, which is the right of a petitioner and we only exercised it," said Vijayan.

Hitting out at Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the only person who has not understood the judgement was Vijayan.

"You say it's not a fine, then please let us know if it was a donation or a contribution by the Kerala government to the apex court? If so, then please don't burden the exchequer, give it from your pocket. This is something that has never happened before and what is unfortunate is that you continue to feign ignorance," said Chennithala, who voiced unhappiness at the Speaker for denying leave for the adjournment motion and walked out of the house.

Within minutes of Vijayan telling the assembly that no apology had been tendered, Netto's affidavit was made in the apex court.

In her petition, she tendered an unconditional apology that a delay had occurred in implementing the apex court's order directing the reinstatement of Senkumar.

Her affidavit was filed as the contempt petition of Senkumar filed last week has been listed for hearing on Tuesday.

It must be recalled that it was only after the apex court came down heavily on Vijayan on Friday that he signed the reinstatement order of Senkumar.

On Saturday afternoon Senkumar got his order and in the evening he took charge as the state police chief.

All eyes are on the first meeting between Senkumar and Vijayan on Monday evening and it remains to be seen if he will withdraw his contempt petition, as he has already said he is not interested in any sort of confrontation with the state government.

Senkumar was removed from the post when Vijayan took over as Chief Minister on May 25, 2016.

Senkumar is set to retire on 30 June.