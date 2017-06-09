Petrol bomb thrown at CPM office in Kerala, party alleges RSS was behind attack

Kozhikode: Some unidentified persons hurled two bombs at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district office in Kozhikode on Friday, police said.

They said no one was injured in the incident which left window panes in the front portion of the building damaged.

One of bombs exploded while another was recovered from the compound of the office and defused, police said.

A group of persons came and threw the bombs at the office at about 1.30 am, they added.

CPM sources said party district secretary P Mohanan arrived at the office a few minutes before the incident but escaped unhurt.

They alleged that RSS activists were behind the attack.

The incident came two days after bombs were hurled at the BJP district office in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP had alleged that CPM workers were behind the 7 June incident when two unidentified persons threw a 'petrol' bomb.

The attack on BJP office came in the backdrop of the attempt to manhandle CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi by two members of a fringe Hindu outfit.