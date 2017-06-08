You are here:
Petrol bomb thrown at BJP office in Kerala, party alleges CPM was behind attack

PoliticsPTIJun, 08 2017 09:19:34 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler on Wednesday hurled a 'petrol' bomb at the BJP's district office in Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

Representational image. Getty Images

No one was in the office when the incident took place.

A chair in front of the office was found in a burnt condition, police said.

BJP district president S Suresh alleged that CPM was behind the attack and said the incident happened at about 8.30 pm. He said police came to the spot very late.

Suresh said the party has called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm in the district.

The attack comes in the backdrop of the attempt to manhandle CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi by two men who claimed they were members of a group called Hindu Sena.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:19 am | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:19 am

