People charging Arvind Kejriwal with corruption being attacked: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday said he and others who have levelled charges of corruption against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his aides are being threatened and attacked.

Mishra, who claims he was manhandled inside the Delhi Assembly by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators on Wednesday in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, also alleged that the party had taken funds and worked with the "enemies of the state" during foreign tours.

Mishra also pointed out that Rahul Jain, who exposed the PWD scam and alleged that Delhi's PWD and health minister Satyendar Jain indulged in corruption, was shot at in Noida on Wednesday.

"Two things happened on Wednesday: I was attacked in the Legislative Assembly and secondly, Rahul, who lodged corruption case against Bansal family was shot at in Noida... So, two persons who raised finger at Arvind Kejriwal were attacked within a day," Kapil Mishra told the media at Rajghat.

He urged people to reach the Constitution club on Saturday evening, where he would initiate "India Against Corruption 2.0" to expose Kejriwal and his aides.

"I'm being threatened. Yesterday, the legislators were also telling me to keep mum, while attacking me in the Assembly," Mishra said.

He further accused the AAP of having some "naxal links".

"The main reason behind Wednesday's attack was some revelations related to the foreign tours of party workers and ministers that had links with the enemies of state. Perhaps Kejriwal had sensed it, so he is trying to threaten me now," said the former minister.

He claimed that several government officials and party volunteers were approaching him with proofs of hawala transactions, black money, medicine procurement scams and others, which he was collecting and would make public soon.

"I will make those proofs public and then file a case against them (AAP)," said Mishra.

He once again dared Kejriwal to contest election against him.

"I want to tell Kerjiwal that we are devotees of Mahatma Gandhi but we also know Bhagat Singh. Understand that we are not scared of your bullets or punches. If you have courage, then contest against me either from your own constituency or from my Karawal Nagar... Let's see what does the public want," Mishra said.