Pema Khandu assures safety to govt employeess after miscreants attack official in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Armed miscreants on Monday attacked a senior state government official in his office at Naharlagun near Itanagar, the police said.

Two unidentified miscreants armed with sophisticated weapons entered the room of Abdul Bashit, Director, Audit and Pension, at around 1 pm and locked the door from inside.

The miscreants, however, fled leaving behind a bag and arms after the officer started shouting. Bashit sustained minor injuries in his right elbow, the police said.

The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has strongly condemned the attempt on the life of Bashit and urged the state home department to nab the criminals immediately and conduct a thorough investigation to unearth the motive behind the daring attempt.

The Arunachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service Association (APFASA) also condemned the incident and urged the state government to review security arrangements in all government offices for a proper working environment.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed Chief Secretary and DGP to pursue the matter and bring it to a logical conclusion as it poses serious threat to the security of the state as well as common people.

Khandu told them that the rule of law shall prevail under all circumstances in the state and the government will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of the state, an official release said.

The government will ensure the safety of all the citizens of the state, especially the government servants, he said.

"Safety and security of citizens should not be compromised," the chief minister said directing the police department to beef up security measures in the state, the release added.