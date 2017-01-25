Pawan Kalyan releases protest album to demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has released a protest album as a part of his quest towards a special category status for Andhra Pradesh from the party in power at the center. The album is titled Desh Bachao and is a concerted effort to eliminate divisive and communal politics, as suggested by its tagline.

#JanaSena YouTube channel will be launching 'Desh Bachao' Protest musical album shortly and it's a free download. pic.twitter.com/B7Ny8UJNMm — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 24, 2017

The album consists of six song, out of which four were released on 24 January with gaps of 45 minutes interspersed between them. Three of the four songs are remixes of popular song from his films with his statements on the issue peppered all over the song. They have been released on the YouTube channel of his party Jana Sena.

The first song is called Travelling Soldier - Bhangra Laddoo Remix which was originally composed and written by Ramana Gogula in P A Arun Prasad's 1999 sports film Thammudu. It has been remixed by 19-year old DJ Prithvi. Sai. It consists of statements from Kalyan's speech at Tirupati in which he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special financial package for the state as a 'rotten laddoo'.

Hindustan Times reports that the Modi-led party assured a special category status to the state during the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in February 2014. However, the Centre rolled back its promise and instead announced a special financial package for the state as the substitute last year.

The second song in Kalyan's album, titled Narrazu Gakura, was also composed by Gogula for Johnny, yet another sports film, directed by Kalyan himself back in 2003. It was penned down by Telangana poet 'Masterji'. The song is associated with the 2002 Godhra train tragedy of Gujarat. The Times of India reports that parts of this song also address Dalit student Rohith Vemula's unfortunate demise from last year.

The third song, titled Yeh Mera Jahan, was originally composed for S J Surya's 2001 film Kushi. It was composed by Mani Sharma, written by filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala and sung by KK. Kalyan also released an original composition titled Le Le, the fourth and the final song released during the day.

Kalyan has also called for a silent protest rally at Ramakrishna Beach in Vishakhapatnam on Republic Day. The report by Hindustan Times states that several Telugu actors, including Sai Dharam Teja, Varun Tej, Kalyan's nephews and aspiring actors Nikhil Siddharth and Sandeep Kishan, have confirmed their participation in the protest rally.