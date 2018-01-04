You are here:
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to debate bill which criminalises triple talaq between 5-9 pm today

PoliticsFP Staff04 Jan, 2018 14:15:09 IST
  • 14:15 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha divided over discussing triple talaq bill first

    Addressing the Upper House, the deputy chairman said, "The chair did not give any direction yesterday over whether the triple talaq bill must be taken up today. Unless, the government comes to the consensus and wants to discuss the triple talaq right now, we will continue with the list of business." At present, the bill is second on the list of legislative business to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha today. 

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for triple talaq bill to be disposed off first during the short duration discussion

  • 14:06 (IST)

    Opposition intentionally disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings over triple talaq bill yesterday, says SP

    Samajwadi Party's Naresh Agarwal says the Opposition intentionally disrupted the Rajya Sabha yesterday over the triple talaq bill. In response to Derek O'Brien, he said that matters of urgency must be completed first before going by the agenda set for the day as per the list received by legislators. 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    AITC MP Derek O'Brien broaches triple talaq bill issue

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha resumes session

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Chinese incursion for one kilometre into Arunachal Pradesh is matter of national security: RSP MP NK Premachandran

    RSP MP from Kollam, NK Premachandran raised the issue of Chinese aggression on Indian borders after reports emerged of China's incursion for one kilometre into Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. He called it an issue of national security and demanded the Centre's response to it. He also added it was important was as Chinese officials have openly stated China has never recognised Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Triple Talaq bill to be discussed between 5-9 pm 

  • 13:24 (IST)

    FM radio network to reach 65% population soon: BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore 

    As much as 65 percent population of the country will soon be able to tune in to FM radio network, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

    Maintaining that currently 52 percent of the population can access FM radio network, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the government has taken a number of initiatives for expanding the FM radio network across the country.

    As of now, the FM radio network covers 52 percent population and soon it will be expanded to 65 percent population in the country, he said during Question Hour.

    The minister said in order to synergise efforts for multiple utilisation of resources and sharing of existing capacities and communication towers of the ministry of information and broadcasting and department of telecommunications, a committee of officers of both the ministries was formed in 2015 to ascertain technical feasibility and decide terms and conditions of infrastructure sharing.

    -PTI

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh govt sends EoI for setting up airport at Jewar near Delhi

    The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an Express of Interest (EoI) application to set up an airport at Jewar near Delhi and has started the process of acquiring land for it, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Thursday.

    Raju said in Lok Sabha the central government has received the EoI of the Uttar Pradesh government and will provide all help in this endeavour. "I understand the Uttar Pradesh government is acquiring the land. We will extend all help to the state government for the project," he said during Question Hour.

    The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has already approved the disbursal of Rs 330 crore to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to start acquiring land for the sanctioned international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, bordering Delhi.

    -PTI

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Death of Nanded boy during Maharashtra bandh resulted from policy atrocity: Congress MP Rajeev Sattav

    Addressing the death of a 16-year-old boy in Nanded, Maharashtra during the bandh on Wednesday, Congress MP Rajeev Shankarrao Sattav claimed the death occurred due to police atrocity. He demanded a probe be launched into it and the family of the boy be awarded Rs 25 lakh compensation. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Centre tables demands for Rs.80,000 crore for bank recapitalization in Lok Sabha

  • 12:51 (IST)

    BJP MP Kirit Somaiya demands strict action against Jet Airways over pilots' mid-air row

    Speaking in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Kirit Somiaya said that the Jet Airways pilots put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk. He was referring to the incident where the pilot allegedly slapped his co-pilot. In response, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said "action will be taken as per regulations".

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Centre to hold debate at 6 pm on triple talaq bill

    According to sources, Centre will try to hold a debate at 6 pm on the triple talaq bill before sending it to the Select Committee. The Bill, which criminalises instant divorce among Muslims with a three year penal provision, was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

    Most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, had supported the passage of the Bill in the lower house with some reservations. BJP’s absolute majority in the Lok Sabha helped the ruling dispensation in the easy passage of legislation. The statute when brought to the Rajya Sabha faced some stiff resistance on Wednesday when a collective opposition insisted on sending the Bill to the Select Committee of the House.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Disabled persons needs place to stay apart from opportunities, says BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra 

    Speaking in the Lok Sabha, BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Satish Chandra Misra says disabled persons need a place to stay apart from opportunities to come up in life. 

    In Rajya Sabha, questions were raised on persons with disabilities and if there is a need for their Aadhaar identification since their fingerprints are almost always mismatched, according to The Indian Express.

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Claims of Assam NRC driving out a certain section of population are baseless allegations: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

    As protests erupted in Lok Sabha over the Assam National Registry of Citizens, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Assam NRC is being conducted under the Supreme Court's supervision. If somenone's names have been left out, they can register again. It cannot be deleted. It is not a conspiracy to drive out certain sections of the population. Such allegations are baseless." 

    TMC MP Saugata Roy said the first draft of the NRC in Assam is a conspiracy to drive out Bengalis from Assam.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Protests in Lok Sabha over Assam NRC erupt

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 adopted in Lok Sabha

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Dropout rates high due to lack of toilets, quality training: HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

    Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar responds to questions on the education sector. When asked about the dropout rate, Javadekar said one of the reasons was the lack of toilets. “We constructed more toilets. Another reason was due to lack of quality training,” he said.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Watch: LIVE updates from Lok Sabha here and Rajya Sabha here

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Question hour begins in Rajya Sabha

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Urge Centre to engage with Donald Trump's administration over H-1B visa issue, says Congress MP Rajeev Gowda

    Flagging the issue of H-1B visas in the US under Donald Trump's administration, Congress MP from Karnataka Rajeev MV Gowda said, "More than 50% of H-1B visas issued goes to Indians. It is bad for US to engage in such a disruptive move. I urge the government to engage with their US counterparts as livelihoods of thousands of Indians is at risk." 

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Centre should reconsider renaming West Bengal as Bangla: Ritabrata Banerjee

    West Bengal MP Ritabrata Banerjee said the Centre should consider renaming West Bengal as Bangla. A resolution in the matter was already passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, he said in Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Fireworks factories shut in Sivakasi, adverse impact on fireworks industry, says DMK

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva says following ban on firecrackers in Delhi, factories in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, have shut down causing deep economic hurt to businesses. "Fireworks is not the only reason for pollution. The work goes on throughout the year but the sales come up during Diwali," says Siva. 

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Appeal to people of Maharashtra to maintain peace, says Sambhaji Chhatrapati

    "My appeal to people of Maharashtra is please maintain peace and stay away from violence," says Sambhaji Chhatrapati. "The Maharashtra violence had marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune on Monday spilled into Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra," he added. 

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid incited Bhima-Koregaon violence: BJP MP Amar Sable

    "Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid made inflammatory speeches leading to violence in Maharashtra. The Congress tries to connect every Dalit atrocity with Sangh. This too should be condemned like attacks against Dalits," says BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable in the Rajya Sabha amid protests from other members. 

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Some invisible hand was working to 'divide and rule' Bhima-Koregaon: Shiv Sena

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Ramadas Athawale condemns Bhima-Koregaon violence

    "Everyone must strive to end caste wars and conflicts. Those involved in the incident must be brought to hook," says Ramadas Athawale.

    "We should not see the Bhima-Koregaon as a political issue. Rather than politicising the issue,  we should try to control the situation and bring life back to normalcy. The state government will take strict action against the culprits," he said.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Need to resolve Dalit-Maratha conflict in Maharashtra, says NCP's Sharad Pawar

    Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar emphasised on the need to resolve the Dalit-Maratha conflict in Maharashtra in the light of Bhima-Koregaon violence.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Govt needs to look at long-term solution for atrocities against Dalits: Kanimozhi

    Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, DMK's Kanimozhi said, "Dalit students are being attacked all over India. The government isn't taking action against such actions against depressed classes. We need to look at long-term solution and initiate a judicial probe into the matter."

  • 11:23 (IST)

    BSP demands Supreme Court-monitored probe into Bhima-Koregaon violence

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BSP condemns Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra

    The Bahujan Samaj Party condemns the violence in Maharashtra and demands justice for innocent Dalits being arrested.

    Congress MP Rajni Patil gives notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Bhima Koregaon incident. "Maharashtra is known as a peaceful state. Why Maharashtra government didn't respond to the incident at the right time," Patil said.

    Samajwadi Party's Naresh Agarwal also demands action and constitution of a Commission for a report on the matter

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari talks about construction of barrages across Mahanadi River

    Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks about building barrages across the Mahanadi river in the Lok Sabha. Responding to BJD MP Nagendra Kumar Pradhan’s query, Gadkari invited him for a dialogue on sharing of water. “We demand a tribunal to sort out a difference between Chhattisgarh and Odisha,” he said.

    In response, BJD MP (Odisha) called for the formation of a tribunal to address the dispute. "As Mr. Gadkari expressed his views in kind words, I wish the same kindness was shown in 2014 when the issue was flagged in Odisha and Chhattisgrah," he says.  

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Bills listed for consideration today:

    Lok Sabha

    Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016
    High Court and The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017
    Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017
    Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    Rajya Sabha

    Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017
    Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017
    Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013
    Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017
    Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings begin for the day

  • 10:57 (IST)

    22 years before he argued against triple talaq in Parliament, BJP's MJ Akbar tried talking Rajiv Gandhi out of it

    Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has received fulsome praise for his speech in Parliament supporting the adoption of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. His speech was, in a way, an about-turn from the position he took on the Supreme Court judgment in what is known as the Shah Bano case. Akbar is said to have been instrumental in convincing the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to overturn the judgment in Shah Bano through legislation.

    Read full article here

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Congress MP Rajni Patil gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Bhima Koregaon violence

  • 10:52 (IST)

    TMC members protest outside Parliament over Assam NRC issue

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in August last year, had made his parliamentary debut during the Winter Session.


    He has been allocated the aisle seat right next to the two-seat block where Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit. The seat allotted to Shah was previously occupied by M Venkaiah Naidu, who after being elected Vice President in August is now the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Congress should expect stinging rebuttal to its Gujarat poll campaign

    As BJP's chief strategist, Amit Shah, rises to speak from his front-row seat in Rajya Sabha on amending the law to allow for imposing compensation cess on intra-State and inter-State supply of goods and services on Thursday, a BJP leader told NDTV said the Congress should expect a stinging rebuttal to its election campaign.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Amit Shah's maiden speech on GST could have a few pointers for Congress?

    BJP president Amit Shah is expected to make his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha today if a bill for the amendments to the Goods and Services Tax law, which has been fiercely attacked by the Congress during last month's Gujarat elections, is taken up by House for debate and voting.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    RECAP: Govt lying about Opposition's intentions on triple talaq bill

    The Congress said that the government was lying about the Opposition’s intentions on Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.

    The government alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were trying to derail the bill by demanding it should be referred to a select committee, that too without giving a notice a day in advance.

    Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that the BJP does not believe in democracy. "The bills are generally referred to the select committee based on the ‘Sense of the House’ i.e majority. But, the government didn’t accept which once again proved that the BJP doesn’t believe in democracy, parliament, and parliamentary democracy," Azad said.

    He added: "It is legally mandatory that all bills must go through a standing committee of Lok Sabha and if it doesn’t happen then such bill should be referred to select committee of the Rajya Sabha." 

    Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Finance Minister have lied on the issue.

    "The government is playing politics in the name of triple talaq bill by selectively misquoting and misrepresenting even the Supreme Court Constitutional Bench judgement, which was done by Leader of Rajya Sabha (Arun Jaitley) today," Sharma said.

    He added: "If the other House has not scrutinised the bill, it is the constitutional duty of the Rajya Sabha to do that. The government doesn't want a debate on it, so it is wrong on the part of the Law Minister to say that we (Opposition) don't want to debate it."

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Updates for 4 January, 2018 begin

  • 17:48 (IST)

    We are all for this bill, it is a faulty bill. No womens' groups, stakeholders were consulted, says TMC MP Derek O' Brien

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the fourth time till 11 am on Thursday as ruckus over triple talaq bill continued

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Jaitley referred to judgement of SC, I want to correct the record, says Kapil Sibal

  • 15:48 (IST)

    'Mahila Virodh' slogan raised against Opposition in Rajya Sabha

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley enlists reasons why bill should not be referred to select committee

    Arun Jaitley enlists reasons why the bill should not be referred (to select committee). One of the reasons he says is that when the practice was declared unconstitutional, two of the judges held it as unfair and used their extraordinary power to suspend it for 6 months, which expire on 22 February. Judges said, "We are now suspending it for six months and we beseech all parties, therefore within this period come out with apt legislation." So, there is an urgency that country expects from Parliament. Legislature must act with sense of responsibility, says Jaitley. - ANI

  • 15:37 (IST)

    House is taken by surprise, says Jaitley on Anand Sharma's notice

    The house is taken by surprise that a motion is suddenly moved, it has not been submitted a day before. The motion has to be given at least 24 hours in advance, says Arun Jaitley on Anand Sharma's notice.

Latest updates: A day after the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes on Wednesday as several Opposition members sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra, the Upper House of the Parliament condemned the violence on Thursday.

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

In the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the first draft of the Assam NRC was not a conspiracy to drive out certain sections of the population as alleged by TMC MP Saugata Roy.

On Wednesday, as soon as the papers were laid during Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak.

In the meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP was on his feet and raised the Maharashtra violence eissue, alleging that the RSS and BJP were responsible for the violence against Dalits.

Mishra and some other members said they had given a notice for holding a discussion on the matter. Several other opposition members as well as those from the treasury benches too were on feet.

As many members tried to speak on the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till noon. The adjournment during the pre-noon session comes a day after the House of Elders set a sort of record by completing all the Zero Hour matters and special mentions.

Not only Maharashtra violence, but triple talaq issue also saw war of words between the Opposition and the Congress.

A file image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI

The Opposition stalled a debate on the triple talaq bill insisting that it should be sent to a select panel, as the ruling BJP strongly sought its expeditious passage to stop the unlawful practice.

Amid noisy scenes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 for discussion and passage, but pandemonium broke out in the Upper House with the opposition creating an uproar and the BJP countering it vociferously.


The House, which had met at 3 pm after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides.

While the government emphasised the need to pass the bill on an urgent basis citing a Supreme Court judgement pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional, the opposition countered it saying the views of various stakeholders must be taken by the select panel.

While supporting the bill, the Opposition parties especially those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, insisted that it be referred to a select panel for further scrutiny.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress led by Mallikarjuna Kharge slammed "Hindutva forces" for the violence in Maharashtra. The Congress also demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the clashes while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over it.

Kharge said the latest wave of violence against Dalits in several parts of Maharashtra was continuation of similar incidents witnessed in other BJP-ruled states including Gujarat.

"The RSS and certain hardcore Hindutva outfits are behind the violence. They are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in Maharashtra," Kharge alleged.

A visibly anguished Kharge also tore some papers he was holding when BJP members vociferously protested his remarks and continued to shout.

"Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the issue? He always maintains silence on issues relating to Dalits. He has become a 'Mouni Baba' on Dalit issues," he said.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 04, 2018 01:40 pm | Updated Date: Jan 04, 2018 02:15 pm



