You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition holds meeting, will meet RS chairperson to state they want House to function

Politics FP Staff Mar 20, 2018 11:04:52 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition holds meeting, will meet RS chairperson to state they want House to function

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned within 2 minutes. House stands adjourned till 12 noon

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings

    Proceedings start in the Upper House without any audible protests.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    AIADMK will not support TDP

    AIADMK sources told NDTV that the party will not support TDP's no-confidence motion.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    AIADMK continues protest

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Opposition MPs held a meeting on Parliament premises, will meet Rajya Sabha chairperson to state that they want to run the House

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Opposition sources say government is working to keep the Parliament from functioning

  • 10:13 (IST)

    We request the Speaker to allow our no-confidence motion: YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP MP

  • 09:44 (IST)

    TDP, YSR Congress ready to bring no-confidence vote against Modi govt

    The Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress have asked all their MPs to be present in Parliament on Tuesday for a vote on a motion of no-confidence against Narendra Modi's NDA government, reported India Today.

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has warned his TDP lawmakers it is possible that "they (presumably the BJP) let some other parties create (a) din and adjourn the House sine die*," ANI reported.

  • Click here to read more ">

    09:40 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party says government using AIADMK to scuttle no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

    The Samajwadi Party on Monday accused the government of egging AIADMK to stage protests in the Lok Sabha to avoid a no-confidence motion even as Tamil Nadu's ruling party warned that it would not allow business in both the Houses of Parliament till the Centre gives an assurance on the constitution of the Cauvery River Management Board.

    Click here to read more

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Updates for 20 March start here

  • 12:21 (IST)

    'Will do whatever the Opposition does': Farooq Abdullah

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday

    Following continuous uproar in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Tuesday. TSR, YSRCP MPs trooped into the Well, while chanting slogans such as "We want justice". Mahajan tried to introduce the no-confidence motion notices but requested all MPs to sit at their designated spots so that a quorum could be established. Opposition members and other parties' MPs continued to create a ruckus, forcing the House to be adjourned for the day. 

  • 12:07 (IST)

    'Ready to discuss any issue with any member': Rajnath Singh

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: "We want discussion on the no-confidence motion. I request all MPs to maintain decorum so that we can discuss it. We are ready to discuss any issue with any member."

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes session amid uproar

    Even as the Lower House resumed its proceedings, sloganeering dominated the scene as TDP, AIADMK MPs could be heard shouting "We want justice". However, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began with day's business, asking ministers to lay their papers on the table. 

  • 12:01 (IST)

    'Don't compare TDP issue with Cauvery issue': Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswamy

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to resume session shortly

    The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the 11th day on Monday as the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh. 

    As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the TMC and Congress were seen standing at their seats. This forced the House to be adjourned till 12 pm. 

  • 11:38 (IST)

    TRS MPs protest outside Parliament demanding increase in reservation quota in Telangana

  • 11:23 (IST)

    'Will support neither Centre nor Opposition': Shiv Sena

    Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI that the party will abstain from the no-confidence motion. "We will neither support the government nor the Opposition. We will abstain," he said. 

  • 11:18 (IST)

    'We are being cheated by the government': Chandrababu Naidu

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the state is being cheated by the Central government. "We are being cheated by the government. The BJP is making false allegations against me," he said. 

    He also claimed that the YSR Congress Party is only 'playing politics' and has no interest in the state's welfare. Trying to assuage people's sentiments, Naidu said that the "TDP government is undertaking multiple irrigation projects to ensure the state's development is not stalled amid all this."

    He also said that the TDP also increased the state's budget by Rs 1100 crores.  "We will strive to do the same in future. We are moving to work to move forward in skill development to help the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said. 

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

    The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till tomorrow after TDP and AIADMK MPs began protesting in the Rajya Sabha. 

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MPs begin protesting

    Slogans of "We want justice" could be heard as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "This is not in the interest of the country, and Parliament. I am willing to allow also these discussions. How long should we continue like this?" 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    In less than two minutes of being in session, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm. As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, loud protests and sloganeering dominated the scene, making it impossible for any business to be conducted amid the din. 

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Both Houses are in session now

  • 10:58 (IST)

    No decision yet on AIADMK's stance on no-confidence motion: party source

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha session to begin shortly

  • 10:55 (IST)

    TDP MPs demonstrate demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh; Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury joins in

    Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury told CNN-News18, "Centre will never show solidarity with its allies. Congress has always stood by its promises to the people. The self-respect of the Telugu people will prevail." 

  • 10:50 (IST)

    TDP MP N Shiva Prasad dresses up as a middle-class woman from Andhra Pradesh to highlight their problems

  • 10:45 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs protest outside Parliament over formation of Cauvery Management Board

  • 10:41 (IST)

    YSRCP will support TDP's no-confidence motion, says YSRCP MP Varaprasad Rao

  • 10:41 (IST)

    BJP ready to face no-confidence motion

    Ahead of Monday's Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the saffron party was ready to face the no-confidence motion as it is sure it has the necessary support. 

    He had earlier also said the BJP enjoys support "inside and outside" the Parliament, according to Business Standard"I want to tell the Congress and other Opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the House. That's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion," said Kumar.

  • ANI  quoted him as saying. ">

    10:35 (IST)

    CPI to support TDP's no-confidence motion

    CPI leader Duraisamy Raja said that the Left parties will be supporting the no-confidence motion in the Parliament on Monday. "People have started expressing their no confidence in the Modi government, it is time the Parliament does it too," ANI quoted him as saying.

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Parliament secretariat receives 3 notices for no-confidence motion

    The Parliament secretariat received three separate notices for a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on Monday, two of which were from TDP and one from the YSR Congress, reported ANILok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan is likely to take up the notices after Question Hour if the House is in order.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    YSRCP just indulging in politics, not worried about state's welfare: TDP

  • 10:17 (IST)

    Shiv Sena still undecided on supporting TDP's no-confidence motion

    Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party will "wait and watch" what happens in the Parliament on Monday. He said: "We will also have to see if the Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion. Uddhav ji (Thackeray) will take a call."

  • ANI .  ">

    10:14 (IST)

    RJD MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

    RJD's JP Yadav gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday over the recent "communal incidents of violence in Araria, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga", reported ANI

  • 10:06 (IST)

    RECAP: With TDP quitting NDA, Centre's strength comes down to 314 from 336 in Lok Sabha

    The NDA had stormed to power with 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series of bypolls that went against the saffron party meant that its tally in the Lok Sabha currently stands at 274 seats. When one adds the 11 allies the BJP still has by its side — Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP, PMK, SWP, NPP and AINR Congress — the tally rises to 314. If the TDP can be persuaded to come around once again, this could rise to 330, a comfortable majority.

    However, equations with the existing allies aren't particularly rosy. In particular with Shiv Sena, the largest non-BJP constituent of the NDA. If the Sena follows TDP by backing out, the figure of 314 will go down to 296, just 23 more than the magic figure of 273, and the BJP can no longer be certain of its future.

  • 10:01 (IST)

    TDP issues whip to its members, directs MPs to attend Parliament till Budget Session end

    The Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP issued a whip to all its members on Monday, directing them to attend the Parliament till the end of Budget Session on 6 April, reported ANI. 

  • 09:52 (IST)

    TDP to move no-confidence motion in Parliament

    It is expected to be a stormy day in the Parliament on Monday, especially for the Lok Sabha where the two no-confidence motions against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party are likely to be taken up.

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Updates for 19 March, 2018 begin here

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Din in Rajya Sabha as YS Chowdary quotes Venkaiah Naidu's speech arguing for special speech for Andhra

    In the course of his speech, Chowdary quoted the Opposition MP Venkaiah Naidu requesting special status for Andhra for at least 10 years. This elicited an objection from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who said that Chowdary was trying to cast aspersions on the Chair (Venkaiah Naidu). This was met with sharp opposition from the Congress members who requested the quotes to be repeated. 

    The deputy chairman, however, expunged those remarks as he said the Chairman had seen and vetted the speech but Chowdary had deviated from the approved version.  

  • 14:47 (IST)

    YS Chowdary reminds Rajya Sabha the promises made by Manmohan Singh in Parliament

    Chowdary said that the former prime minister Manmohan Singh has promised that Centre's hand-holing to Andhra. He then added that both the national parties were responsible for the secession of Andhra Pradesh and a certain help was promised to us at the time. Chowdary further said that the new constitutional restriction being cited by the Centre should not be applicable retrospectively to what was promised to Andhra. 

  • 14:35 (IST)

    YS Chowdary of TDP resumes speech on Andhra special status

    Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha told Chowsary to resume his speech from yesterday, which was interrupted due to the disruption of the House. He, however, added that Chowdary must stick to the speech approved by the Chairman and resist making any allegations.  

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha resumes operation

  • 12:45 (IST)

    RECAP: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm after brief arguments between Venkaiah Naidu, Congress members

    The Rajya Sabha today witnessed an abrupt adjournment following a brief argument between Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and some Congress members soon after the House assembled for the day.

    After tabling of the listed papers, Naidu expressed his anguish saying the House has not functioned ever since it resumed on March 5 after recess during the Budget session.

    Before adjourning the House till 2.30 PM, Naidu said there were larger issues like banking scam, Cauvery river water sharing, demand for a special package to Andhra Pradesh and sealing in the national capital, which were agitating the minds of people and needed to be discussed.

    "I am very much pained that the Upper House of Parliament is not able to transact its business for last two weeks. Dont't test my patience...We are meeting, greeting and not doing anything and adjourning," the Chairman said.

    As he was making the appeal, Congress member Satyabrat Chaturvedi stood up and said he agreed with the Chair, but sought to know whether it was for the first time that he is witnessing such a scenario in Parliament.

    To this, Naidu asked if somebody committed a mistake in the past, does it mean that he should also do the same.

    "Do you want this sort of a thing to continue? ... Is that your suggestion. This is your party view," he said.

    As some other Congress members were on their feet trying to join the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till 2.30 PM. 

  • 12:31 (IST)

    TDP had to yet again follow YSRCP's lead: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

  • 12:17 (IST)

    How TDP leaving NDA changes numbers game in Lok Sabha

    The TDP has 16 MPs, and it said it would move a no-confidence motion against the Central government. In doing so, it would be following in the footsteps of rival Andhra Pradesh party, the YSR Congress, which has also said it would be moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre. The two Andhra parties have been miffed with the BJP following the latter's inability to grant special status for the state.

    The NDA had stormed to power with 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series of bypolls that went against the saffron party meant that its tally in the Lok Sabha currently stands at 273 seats. When one adds the allies the BJP does have by its side — Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP — the tally rises to 312. If the TDP can be persuaded to come around once again, this could rise to 328, a comfortable majority.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after Telagana Rashra Samithi (TRS) MPs stormed the Well. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot introduce the two no confidence motions by YSRCP and TDP if House members continued to disrupt proceedings as she needed to check if there are 50 members to support each motion. Protesting MPs created more ruckus in response, forcing her to adjourn Lok Sabha till Monday. 

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes session; TDP MPs storm Well of the House 

    Even as Opposition MPs continued to chant slogans in the House, with TRS, TDP MPs storming the Well of the House, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began with business for the day. She also said that she is duty-bound to introduce the two no-confidence motions but asked protesting MPs to sit in their places. As she said this, Opposition protests began to get louder. 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to resume session at 12 pm 

Load More

Latest updates on Parliament's Budget Session

The AIADMK MPs have continued protests in the Parliament premises over the Cauvery issue.

The Opposition MPs held a meeting and will meet the Rajya Sabha chairperson to state that they want the House to function.

The Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress have asked all their MPs to be present in Parliament for a vote on a motion of no-confidence against Narendra Modi's NDA government.

The Parliament on Monday could not transact any business as the Opposition parties continued to stall proceedings over their demands, resulting a wash out of the second part of the budget session for eleven consecutive days.

In Lok Sabha, no-confidence motions tabled by arch rivals Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress against the Modi government were not taken up in the Lok Sabha as the logjam continued amid no signs of thaw between the opposition and the government.

No substantive business could be transacted in last 11 days except for the passage of the Finance Bill, 2018 and relevant appropriation bills in the Lok Sabha.

After the House was adjourned for an hour and when it met again at 12 noon, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan sought to put the notices of the motion for leave of the House so that a discussion could be initiated. At least 50 members should back the motion for it to be admitted. But as has been happening for the last two weeks, AIADMK and the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi members raised slogans and walked to her podium, shouting slogans in support of their demands, creating a din.

The TRS members were demanding the increase in the reservation quota for jobs in Telangana while AIADMK members wanted the setting up of a Cauvery Management Board.

Several opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, the AIMIM and Rashtriya Janata Dal have expressed their support for the notices.

File image of the Parliament. PTI

File image of the Parliament. PTI

The Speaker called the members to stand up so that the numbers could be counted to see how many supported it. But with members from the TRS and AIADMK holding placards and surrounding the Speaker's dais, Mahajan said she could not count the members who were standing. "Please go back to your seats. If the House is not in order, I will not bring the notices," she said, before adjourning the House for the day.

Minutes before Mahajan made her comments, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was ready to face the motion. "We are ready for any discussion... We are also ready for a discussion on the no-confidence motion. I appeal to all political parties to cooperate," he pleaded.

Earlier, the Lower House started with disruptions and was adjourned till noon within a couple of minutes amid noisy protests by AIADMK and TRS members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters before the House met that the government had the numbers to defeat the motion. "We are ready to face the no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident."

Telugu Desam Party MP RM Naidu said they were trying to gather as much support as possible from all the opposition parties in Parliament knowing fully that the motion would fall because the government has enough numbers.

At present, the Lok Sabha has 539 members. The BJP has 273 — more than the half-way mark of 270. It also has the support of several allies like the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal. But the Shiv Sena has said it would abstain. "We will support neither the government nor the Opposition," said party MP Arvind Sawant.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament, demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh. They were joined by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury.

Scenes were no different in Rajya Sabha and amid the din the House was adjourned for the day within minutes after protests by TDP members. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House as opposition members trooped near his podium immediately after tabling of papers.

Objected to the display of placards in the House he said the chair was willing to allow the discussion but members are not allowing the House to run. "How long the disruptions will continue," he said before adjourning the House.

The first two weeks of the last phase of the Budget session have been virtually washed out due to protests by several parties on different issues. The government has, however, managed to get some key bills and the budget passed amid the din through a voice vote without a debate.

The protests have been over wide ranging issues, including the Punjab National Bank fraud, special category status for Andhra Pradesh and constitution of Cauvery management board to solve water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.


Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 10:01 AM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 11:04 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores