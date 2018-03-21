You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned until noon, Rajya Sabha until tomorrow as Opposition storms Well of the House

Politics FP Politics Mar 21, 2018 11:11:37 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned until noon, Rajya Sabha until tomorrow as Opposition storms Well of the House

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Wednesday's RS session lasted for less than 10 minutes

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned until Thursday

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm, after loud slogans of 'we want justice' were raised in the House

  • 11:06 (IST)

    'What is happening? Are we so helpless? Is this Parliament or something else?' Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu asks as Opposition MPs continue shouting slogans

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Opposition MPs proceed to the Well of the House with placards shouting slogans

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Parliament sessions begin

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country in Lok Sabha today

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill gives the government power to confiscate the assets of such defaulters.

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha to also discuss scams in public sector banks today

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill among the list of Bills to be moved in the Rajya Sabha today

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley to move Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

    The Bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha

  • 10:28 (IST)

    TDP MPs protest inside Parliament premises

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Pappu Yadav wants discussion in Lok Sabha on special status for Bihar

  • 09:57 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 21 March)

    TDP MPs to protest outside Parliament at around 10.30 am: CNN-News18

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    Protests prevent Lok Sabha from conducting business. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns House till 21 March.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj rises to address the Lok Sabha

    Sushma Swaraj starts speaking about the Indians in Mosul. She had spoken about the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha commences proceeedings

    Loud protests continue in the Lower House.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    TDP MP N Shiva Kumar dresses up as a school boy, says PM Modi is the bad boy of the class

  • Click here to read more ">

    11:45 (IST)

    39 Indians kidnapped by Islamic State in Mosul have died, says Sushma Swaraj in Parliament

    "Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed," Swaraj said, adding that the mortal remains of the persons were sent to Baghdad. "For verification of the bodies, DNA samples of their relatives were sent there. Four state government — Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar were involved in the process," she said.

    Click here to read more

  • 11:39 (IST)

    TRS MPs demand an increase in the quota of reservation in Telangana

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 21 March

    MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government is ready discuss all issues. However protests cause Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the Rajya Sabha till 21 March.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    General VK Singh will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in Iraq, said Sushma Swaraj

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Protests resume in Rajya Sabha

    Before the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad started addressing the House but was interrupted by protesting members. He is continuing with his speech as he raises the issues to be discussed.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha observes two minute silence to respect the deceased

  • 11:16 (IST)

    The mortal remains of those dead were sent to Baghdad DNA tests were done. On Monday, DNA samples of 38 people matched and the DNA of the 39th person has matched 70 percent, said Sushma Swaraj

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj addresses Rajya Sabha over Indians kidnapped in Iraq

    The 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq are dead, Sushma Swaraj tells Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned within 2 minutes. House stands adjourned till 12 noon

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings

    Proceedings start in the Upper House without any audible protests.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    AIADMK will not support TDP

    AIADMK sources told NDTV that the party will not support TDP's no-confidence motion.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    AIADMK continues protest

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Opposition MPs held a meeting on Parliament premises, will meet Rajya Sabha chairperson to state that they want to run the House

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Opposition sources say government is working to keep the Parliament from functioning

  • 10:13 (IST)

    We request the Speaker to allow our no-confidence motion: YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP MP

  • 09:44 (IST)

    TDP, YSR Congress ready to bring no-confidence vote against Modi govt

    The Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress have asked all their MPs to be present in Parliament on Tuesday for a vote on a motion of no-confidence against Narendra Modi's NDA government, reported India Today.

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has warned his TDP lawmakers it is possible that "they (presumably the BJP) let some other parties create (a) din and adjourn the House sine die*," ANI reported.

  • Click here to read more ">

    09:40 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party says government using AIADMK to scuttle no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

    The Samajwadi Party on Monday accused the government of egging AIADMK to stage protests in the Lok Sabha to avoid a no-confidence motion even as Tamil Nadu's ruling party warned that it would not allow business in both the Houses of Parliament till the Centre gives an assurance on the constitution of the Cauvery River Management Board.

    Click here to read more

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Updates for 20 March start here

  • 12:21 (IST)

    'Will do whatever the Opposition does': Farooq Abdullah

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday

    Following continuous uproar in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Tuesday. TSR, YSRCP MPs trooped into the Well, while chanting slogans such as "We want justice". Mahajan tried to introduce the no-confidence motion notices but requested all MPs to sit at their designated spots so that a quorum could be established. Opposition members and other parties' MPs continued to create a ruckus, forcing the House to be adjourned for the day. 

  • 12:07 (IST)

    'Ready to discuss any issue with any member': Rajnath Singh

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: "We want discussion on the no-confidence motion. I request all MPs to maintain decorum so that we can discuss it. We are ready to discuss any issue with any member."

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes session amid uproar

    Even as the Lower House resumed its proceedings, sloganeering dominated the scene as TDP, AIADMK MPs could be heard shouting "We want justice". However, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began with day's business, asking ministers to lay their papers on the table. 

  • 12:01 (IST)

    'Don't compare TDP issue with Cauvery issue': Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswamy

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to resume session shortly

    The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the 11th day on Monday as the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh. 

    As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the TMC and Congress were seen standing at their seats. This forced the House to be adjourned till 12 pm. 

  • 11:38 (IST)

    TRS MPs protest outside Parliament demanding increase in reservation quota in Telangana

  • 11:23 (IST)

    'Will support neither Centre nor Opposition': Shiv Sena

    Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI that the party will abstain from the no-confidence motion. "We will neither support the government nor the Opposition. We will abstain," he said. 

  • 11:18 (IST)

    'We are being cheated by the government': Chandrababu Naidu

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the state is being cheated by the Central government. "We are being cheated by the government. The BJP is making false allegations against me," he said. 

    He also claimed that the YSR Congress Party is only 'playing politics' and has no interest in the state's welfare. Trying to assuage people's sentiments, Naidu said that the "TDP government is undertaking multiple irrigation projects to ensure the state's development is not stalled amid all this."

    He also said that the TDP also increased the state's budget by Rs 1100 crores.  "We will strive to do the same in future. We are moving to work to move forward in skill development to help the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said. 

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

    The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till tomorrow after TDP and AIADMK MPs began protesting in the Rajya Sabha. 

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MPs begin protesting

    Slogans of "We want justice" could be heard as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "This is not in the interest of the country, and Parliament. I am willing to allow also these discussions. How long should we continue like this?" 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    In less than two minutes of being in session, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm. As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, loud protests and sloganeering dominated the scene, making it impossible for any business to be conducted amid the din. 

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Both Houses are in session now

  • 10:58 (IST)

    No decision yet on AIADMK's stance on no-confidence motion: party source

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha session to begin shortly

Load More

Budget Session latest updates: Pappu Yadav now wants a discussion on demand for special status for Bihar in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha was once again unable to take up a no-confidence motion against the government with disruptions continuing to stall proceedings for the 12th day on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day due to the Opposition's protests but not before External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a statement on the missing Indians in Iraq.

In Lok Sabha, Opposition parties appeared united over a no-confidence motion against the government, which was not taken up as members of AIADMK and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) protested near the Speaker's podium.

Sushma Swaraj was stopped from making an identical statement in the Lower House as members from Opposition, mostly from Congress did not allow her to speak.

The Lower House, which has been witnessing a logjam since the second half of the Budget Session that began on 5 March, saw its first adjournment for the day within minutes of meeting at 11 am.

File image of the Parliament. PTI

File image of the Parliament. PTI

Protests continued when the House reassembled at 12 noon and papers were being laid on the table of the House. In the din, members from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the AIADMK raised slogans and waved placards near the Speaker's podium.

The TRS is demanding an increase in the reservation quota for jobs in Telangana, while AIADMK members are demanding setting up of a Cauvery Management Board.

As Sushma Swaraj stood up to make her statement, members from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, AIMIM and the Communist Party of India-Marxist protested vocally.

The minister said a press conference would be held by Iraqi officials but she wanted the nation to know about it through their own Minister.

"I cannot speak in the din. If there is order for some time I can present the statement in the Lok Sabha," she said after making a statement on the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier.

Speaker Mahajan warned the opposition against politicising such issues.

Mahajan then went ahead to move the no-confidence motion, submitted by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam party (TDP) and YV Subba Reddy of YSR Congress.

She said that it could only be taken up if there was order in the House and asked the members go return to their seats.

"You are not sensitive to the people of India...What kind of politics is this? Even for no confidence motion you need to go back to your seats," Mahajan said.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties have expressed their support to the no-confidence notices.

In the Rajya Sabha, Sushma Swaraj made a statement confirming the death of 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq, who were abducted by the Islamic State terror group in 2014.

As she completed her statement, members from the TDP, AIADMK and some other parties trooped near the chair's podium.

Amid the din, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad rose to address the House and hold the government responsible for the deaths.

He was interrupted by the protesting members.

Naidu urged the agitated members to maintain peace.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that the government was ready to discuss every issue raised by the members.

But the TDP members continued with their protest, holding placards and shouting slogans.

Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Mar 21, 2018 11:12 AM | Updated Date: Mar 21, 2018 11:11 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores