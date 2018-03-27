You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment

Politics FP Staff Mar 27, 2018 12:48:10 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment

    According to News18, irate Opposition MPs are demanding discussion on the no-confidence motion.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    As the ruckus in the Lower House continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Govt ready for discussion: Ananth Kumar on no-confidence motion

    "There are more than 50 members here who want to move a no-confidence motion," said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

    "Madame Speaker, you have always asked the House to be conducted in order. The government is ready for a discussion...Congress has become a marginal party," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in response.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    'We want justice' slogans heard again in Lok Sabha as session resumes

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday

    Venkaiah Naidu said he was sorry to adjourn the House but added that he had no other option.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha session resumes

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes

    "This is totally undemocratic, totally unbecoming of Members of Parliament. You are weaking your cause. Please, you are all members. You must uphold the dignity of the House," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the House for 15 minutes.

    "I request the leaders of the parties to come to the chamber of the chairman," Naidu also said.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition members in the Upper House have also begun shouting slogans.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins

    'We want justice!' slogans were instantly heard in the Lower House as the session began.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    YSRCP MPs protest in Parliament over Andhra Pradesh special status row

  • 10:41 (IST)

    RJD MP give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

  • 10:18 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 27 March)

    YSRCP says its leaders will not attend the all-party meet called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister

  • 12:15 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 27 March

    The Lok Sabha resumed after a brief pause at 12 pm today but was adjourned till 27 March with leaders shouting slogans saying, "We want justice". Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced 26 March as a holiday for the House after a request from MPs on the eve of Ram Navami.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha reconvenes amid slogans of justice

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes his statement in the House | CNN-News18

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI

  • 11:10 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Union minister Vijay Goel fails to convince Opposition to end the Parliament logjam

    Union minister Vijay Goel had on Thursday met opposition leaders, including Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at their residence in an effort to break the logjam in Parliament, which has been paralysed for 14 days due to protests by various parties.

    However, it seems Goel's efforts have failed to bring any positive result for the NDA govt with Congress party-whip, which was issued late Wednesday night, sought its Rajya Sabha MPs to stick with the party stand on issues like PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq.

    Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians.
     
    — With inputs from PTI

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Chandrababu Naidu tells MPS not to give up fight against Centre: CNN-News18

  • 10:49 (IST)

    TDP appeals to hold all-party meeting on Andhra Pradesh special status issue

    With TDP's no-confidence motion notice still pending before the Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu's party, which recently exited the NDA alliance, has appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting on special status to Andhra Pradesh as well, reports said.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Daily functioning of Parliament during Question Hours less than six minutes, shows PRS data

    The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with protests, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.

    (Chart courtesy: PRS India)

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Congress party-whip set to corner govt in Parliament

    The Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand, PTI reported.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Parliament to reconvene today, make fresh push to pass pending bills

    After 14 days of low productivity in the second edition of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Centre is likely to make a fresh push to pass pending bills even as the Opposition remain vehement to corner the government over issues like the Punjab National Bank scam, the murder of 39 Indians in Iraq by Islamic State among others.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Sumitra Mahajan brings up the issue of no-confidence motion notices; Lok Sabha adjourned for day

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot act upon the no-confidence motion notices until there is order in the House. "I can't see anybody. I need to count heads (to establish a quorum of 50 members)," she said. 

    Opposition MPs continued to boo forcing Mahajan to adjourn the House till Friday. 

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Papers being laid on table in Lok Sabha

    Despite loud protests drowning the Speaker's voice, MPs laid papers on the table in the Lok Sabha. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins amidst protests

    "I would like to request all the MPs to go back to their places and let the House function. We are ready to talk about all issues, including the no-confidence motion notices that are being brought to the House," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, even as AIADMK and TDP MPs continued their sloganeering near the Well of the House. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session to resume shortly

  • 11:47 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad joins protest dressed as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan worker

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Visual of AIADMK, TDP MPs creating hullabulloo in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday


    As the Opposition refused to back down, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned Rajya Sabha for the day.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    AIADMK, TDP MPs troop into Well in Rajya Sabha

    Just as the House passed the Gratuity Bill, AIADMK and TDP MPs trooped into the Well of the House holding placards and created ruckus. To this, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said " People want to know why the Chairman is adjourning the House? I would like to tell the people that I don't want these ugly scenes to be seen by them. Each day, some or the other party troops into the Well." Nearly 20 MPs stood in the Well surrounding Naidu, and chanting loud slogans. 

    MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said, "The government wants to discuss everyone's issues. I request we discuss and pass other Bills." 

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Amendments to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 being passed in Rajya Sabha

    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that several leaders had approached him personally and let the the amendment Bill be passed. 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    TDP MP CM Ramesh raises the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh

    "At the time of passing the AP Reorganisation Act, they (government) gave some provisions under it. People are suffering in Andhra Pradesh," said TDP's CM Ramesh. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Protests and sloganeering marked the day's proceedings in the Lok Sabha as it began on Thursday. Opposition MPs could be heard chanting "We want justice" in the background, even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the day's business. As the protests grew louder, she said, "Nobody wants to listen, nobody wants to run the House." She then adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm. 

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha in session

    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu began Thursday's session with a note on International Water Day. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

    What has the Parliament been spending its time on?

    As the deadlock in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued on Wednesday, here is a look at how both the Houses spent their time while in session (as per PRS):

    Questions: Lok Sabha -  3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 1.9 hours

    Legislative business: Lok Sabha - 0.3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 2.5 hours

    Non-legislative business: Lok Sabha - 11.2 hours; Rajya Sabha - 24.9 hours

    Financial: Lok Sabha - 14.4 hours; Rajya Sabha - 10.9 hours

    Other: Lok Sabha - 2.7 hours; Rajya Sabha - 5.8 hours

  • ANI . ">

    10:48 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs demonstrate over formation of Cauvery Management Board

    Several AIADMK MPs demonstrated in the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Thursday morning, demanding the immediate formation of the Cauvery Management Board, reported ANI.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    TDP holds protests demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh inside Parliament

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Visuals of the TDP protests in Vijayawada

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Meanwhile, TDP protests in Vijayawada over Andhra Pradesh's special status category

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held protests in Vijayawada on Thursday about the Andhra Pradesh special status row, reported CNN-News18. The TDP had decided to extend support to the National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh seeking special category status to the state.

    "Let us all protest and, if required, sit on hunger strike at every place, sport black badges during working hours in offices. Let us awaken the people," party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said at a meeting of women self-help groups.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    RECAP: Parliament proceedings disrupted for 13th day in a row

    The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday as members of some parties like the AIADMK and TRS continued with their noisy protests, with the Lok Sabha unable to take up the notices of no-confidence motion against the government for the fourth day.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    TDP to move no-confidence motion against NDA govt

  • 09:47 (IST)

    Updates for 21 March, 2018 begin here

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Modi govt has full confidence of the House and the people: Ananth Kumar

    "Modi government has full confidence of the House and the confidence of the country outside the House," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in the House.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session resumes

    'We want justice!' slogans were heard in the Houe as the MPs continued their disruptions.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Wednesday's RS session lasted for less than 10 minutes

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned until Thursday

Load More

Latest updates: In an unprecedented turn of events, irate Opposition members are sitting in the Rajya Sabha even after adjournment. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as ruckus in both Houses continued.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after Opposition members began protesting loudly in the House.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the 15th day on Friday as the stalemate between the Opposition and the government continued for the third week of the second leg of the budget session with ruckus prevailing unabated.

While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day in less than 20 minutes after it assembled on Friday morning, the Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then for the day after laying of the listed papers.

The Lower House also did not take up the no-confidence motion against the government due to the noisy protests. It has been a week since the motion has not been taken up due to the unruly scenes.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had last Friday announced that she had received two notices for the motion but was unable to start the process due to the disruptions.

However, before they were adjourned on Friday, both the Houses paid glowing tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged on this day 87 years ago by the British rulers.

The Rajya Sabha could not transact any business on Friday, as Opposition parties continued to create ruckus, forcing the adjournment of proceedings.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings for the day but not before expressing anguish over the House not functioning since it met on 5 March when the second part of the budget session started.

Naidu said past disruptions should not be cited to justify the "present wrong" and expressed hope that the government will take the Opposition into confidence to ensure that the House functions next week.

He said it was distressing that the Rajya Sabha has not discharged its mandate for three weeks. "People of the country have been let down."

Andhra parties, including the TDP, and KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress trooped into the Well shouting slogans for special status to the state, while Tamil Nadu parties — DMK and AIADMK —
demanded setting up of the Cauvery management board for river water sharing between riparian states.

Congress members too were in the Well, raising slogans that the government was against scheduled castes and tribes, in an apparent reference to the recent Supreme Court ruling diluting certain provisions of the Scheduled castes and tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Naidu said he could understand that MPs may resort to disruption for a couple of days to press their issues but "persisting with it for three weeks has no justification".

Congress members countered this by blaming the government for the stalemate and alleged that it has not engaged with the opposition parties on these matters so far.

The Chairman, however, went on to state that while some may cite past instances to justify the present impasse, the three-week long disruption had no justification.

"How long do you want to justify the present wrong, based on the past," he said. "People of the country are aspiring for a change. Should the change not begin from Rajya Sabha."

He said people were asking why the House was not being adjourned sine die but added that this was not in his hands.

"I am pained, I am sad," he said, adding he would not like to hazard a guess about what will happen next week or "if you are going to change for better...If you are not interested in running of this House, it is another matter."

When Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel read out the government agenda for next week, Naidu hoped the government will take the Opposition into confidence to ensure that the House functions.

Naidu said he was willing to allow discussion on any issue the members wanted, but placards, demonstrations and slogan shouting was not justified. He then adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were also disrupted on Friday due to noisy protests by the AIADMK and TRS members, following which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan expressed her inability to take up the notices for no-confidence motion and later adjourned the proceedings for the day.

She also announced a holiday for members on Monday on account of Ramnavami on Sunday as many of them had conveyed they would be busy in various related events and would find it difficult to join the House the next day.

The House was adjourned till noon soon after it met at 11 am following noisy protests by members of the AIADMK and the TRS over the Cauvery and quota issues respectively.

When it reassembled, the protests continued and Mahajan said she cannot not take up the notices for no-confidence motions as the House was not in order. The requisite head-count of members supporting the notices can be done only if they are in their seats, she added.

At least 50 members need to support a no-confidence notice for the House to accept it and start a debate.

The Speaker said the government had expressed its readiness for a discussion on it. The BJP-led NDA government enjoys a comfortable majority in the House.

The Lok Sabha was then adjourned for the day as the protests continued.

This is the third straight week that both the Houses were adjourned without undertaking any significant business, barring the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier when the House met for the day, Mahajan paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev — who were hanged on 23 March, 1931 by the British. The House observed silence as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

Before taking up the question hour, the Speaker urged members to maintain order but those from AIADMK and TRS trooped into the Well holding placards and raising slogans.

Congress members too were on their feet protesting against the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST Act. It has been demanding that the Centre seek a review of the court order which diluted provisions related to immediate arrest in cases related to atrocities on scheduled castes and tribes.

Expelled RJD member Pappu Yadav was seen holding two placards demanding special status for Bihar.


Published Date: Mar 27, 2018 12:47 PM | Updated Date: Mar 27, 2018 12:48 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores