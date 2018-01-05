The Winter Session of Parliament began on Friday with the most heated discussion likely to take place on the triple talaq bill. Congress and BJP issued whip directing their members to be present in both the Houses on the final day of the session.

On Thursday, the Committee on transport deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest in Rajya Sabha, reported ANI. The Committee also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behavior by airlines staff, especially in IndiGo.

The deadlock on the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha continued on Thursday as the government rejected the Opposition's demand to send the controversial legislation to a Select Committee.

The government tactically placed the bill in the bottom of priority in the list of business, which the Opposition strongly objected to and demanded that its motions for referring the bill to a Select Committee be taken up first. The business list had the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill ahead of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien pleaded helplessness on the ground that the listing of business was the government's priority and decided to go ahead with the GST bill, triggering an Opposition uproar which finally forced him to adjourn the House for the day.

The government has decided to put the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice, for consideration on Friday - the last day of the winter session.

The government and the Opposition members traded charges of being anti-women, with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asserting that none from the Opposition was against the bill but had objections with certain provisions of the legislation which need to be rectified through the Select Committee route.

Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Naresh Agrawal of the Samajwadi Party and Madhusudan Mistry of the Congress cited various rules of the House to convince the Chair that the triple talaq legislation must be taken up and disposed of first.

Leaders in the Rajya Sabha also condemned the Bhima-Koregaon violence with many of them calling upon the people to not politicise the issue on Thursday. The Opposition is likely to demand a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of increasing attacks on Dalits during the violence in Maharashtra on Friday.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved amendments made by the Rajya Sabha in two bills — The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill — passed by it earlier.

Regarding the Assam National Registry of Citizens (NRC), Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday alleged a conspiracy to drive out Bengali-speaking population from Assam, a charge rejected as "baseless" by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy had raised the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began, pointing out that names of 1.3 crore people out of 3.29 crore population of Assam had not appeared in the first draft of National Register of Citizens, which aims at identifying illegal immigrants.

"We fear this is a conspiracy to drive out Bengali-speaking people from Assam," Roy said, drawing vociferous support from his party MPs and some members of the Congress and the Left parties.

Responding to the claim, the Home Minister said the NCR work was going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court and there was no need for anyone to feel concerned.

"Those whose names have been left out can approach a tribunal. It is a baseless allegation that some people are being driven out," Rajnath Singh said.

With inputs from agencies