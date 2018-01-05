You are here:
Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Narendra Modi also attends proceedings

Politics FP Staff Jan 05, 2018 12:46:33 IST
Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Narendra Modi also attends proceedings

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Break up of business addressed during Winter Session of Parliament

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Jairam Ramesh, Viplove Thakur raise questions over MSP provided to farmers

    Congress MP Viplove Thakur asks if Narendra Modi's promise of paying 50 percent more than the MSP to the farmer is being fulfilled. Jairam Ramesh also asks how is the cost of production fixed for MSP, "What is the new system for fixing the cost of production?"

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Lok Sabha records higher productivity than Rajya Sabha

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Lok Sabha sat for 13 days, 61 hours during Parliament's Winter Session

    As per PRS Legislative, LS sat for 13 days, 61 hours with 78 percent productivity. Sixteen bills were introduced during this time in the Lok Sabha. Twelve bills were passed by the Lower House. Apart from this, 46 starred questions were answered orally during Question Hour.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Productivity during Question Hour in both Houses

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Productivity during this Winter Session of Parliament

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Narendra Modi attends Lok Sabha proceedings

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Consumer Protection Bill, New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

    Ram Vilas Paswan rose to withdraw the The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015. The Consumer Protection Bill and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill have been introduced.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Extract from the Parliamentary panel chaired by TMC MP Derek O'Brien on rude staff behaviour, especially IndiGo

    "The Committee observes that the problems affecting the airlines are not personal; it is institutional. An institution like Indigo has to develop a consumer friendly approach in dealing with their passengers. The Committee believes that being a leader in market share, Indigo needs to look inward and find out the reasons for the discourteous attitude and rude and indifferent behavior of their employees, whether it is their cabin crew or the ground staff. The Committee emphasizes that the arrogant behavior of employees should stop."

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Large number of child pornography sites have been blocked, says Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Question Hour over in Lok Sabha

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Leaders in Lok Sabha speak against private financial companies such as chit fund companies

  • 11:51 (IST)

    WATCH: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi earlier asked about the alternative medicine system

  • 11:49 (IST)

    Retiring Rajya Sabha members give farewell speeches

    Delhi MPs Janardan Dwivedi, Parvez Hashmi and Karan Singh. Congress MP Singh has made his farewell speech.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley says Centre making effort to exceed farmer loan target in financial year 2018

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha bids farewell to retiring members, including Congress MP Karan Singh

  • 11:32 (IST)

    List of business in the Lok Sabha for today:

    1) Consumer Protection Bill
    2) New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill

    3) Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill.

    4) Dentists (Amendment) Bill
    5) National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill
    6) Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley responds to queries on MSP and fertiliser subsidy

    "There are crops where the Centre fixes the minimum support price (MSP). Sometimes market rate falls below MSP and we resort to market intervention. Farmers are also being provided subsidy for fertilisers as well," said Jaitley in Lok Sabha. 

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Agriculture sector needs support, says Arun Jaitley on farm loan waiver

    Arun Jaitley says the agriculture sector needs support. "Both the central and state governemtns have been making efforts," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BJP issues whip directing members to be present in both Houses today

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir MP Farooq Abdullah seeks govt response on short course for Ayurveda doctors

    Farooq Abdullah asks if there could is a way the government could introduce a short MBBS course for Ayurveda practitioners to undertake. 

  • 11:17 (IST)

    NMC Bill could lead to more quacks, says BJD MP in Lok Sabha

    Bayjayant J Panda, BJD MP from Odisha, says Medical Council of India is one of the most corrupt bodies in the country. He also says that with the introduction of the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, there is a greater chance of quacks across the country.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Both Houses to be adjourned sine die post lunch

    According to News18MPs from Opposition parties have been told that both houses will be adjourned sine die (with no appointed date for resumption) post lunch.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    MP Satyanarayana Jatiya presents report in Rajya Sabha on Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development

  • 11:04 (IST)

    WATCH: Explainer on triple talaq bill

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Last day of Winter Session of Parliament begins

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Parliamentary panel says behaviour of airline staff, especially Indigo, condescending

  • 11:00 (IST)

    RECAP: Parliamentary panel discusses exorbitant airfares, rude behaviour by airline staff

    The Committee on transport deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest in Rajya Sabha, reported ANI. The Committee also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behavior by airlines staff.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    RECAP: Report on issues related to improving consumer satisfaction of airlines tabled in Rajya Sabha

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Triple talaq could most likely be taken up again in 2018 Budget Session

    Various reports suggest that owing to the lack of numbers and consensus in the Rajya Sabha the ruling party will be forced to send the bill to a Select Committee of the House. And it would only be taken up again in the Budget Session in 2018.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    RECAP: Triple talaq bill creates uproar in Rajya Sabha forcing House to be adjourned

    The government tactically placed the bill in the bottom of priority in the list of business on Thursday, which the Opposition strongly objected to and demanded that its motions for referring the bill to a Select Committee be taken up first. The business list had the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill ahead of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. 

    Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien pleaded helplessness on the ground that the listing of business was the government's priority and decided to go ahead with the GST bill, triggering an Opposition uproar which finally forced him to adjourn the House for the day.

    As per Friday's list of business, the triple talaq bill has been slated second for discussion after the GST amendment bill. 

    With inputs from IANS

  • 10:40 (IST)

    List of legislative business in Rajya Sabha for today:

    1) Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017

    2) Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017

    3) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

    4) Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    5) Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    6) Appropriation (No. 5) Bill, 2017

  Read more here

    10:29 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill flawed in its present form and fails Muslim women

    The Bill provides for the maintenance of a wife divorced via instant triple talaq. It does not provide for the maintenance for a wife divorced via other forms of triple talaq. It also doesn't provide maintenance for the wife divorced via any other means, notably when a Muslim woman is granted divorce by a court. The Bill also doesn't invalidate the infamous Shah Bano law, which was passed by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1986, denying alimony to divorced Muslim women.

    The bulk of cases of instant triple talaq involve the lower income groups of Muslims, affecting families in which men are mechanics, labourers, tailors, and so on. In cases affecting them, the major problem is for the woman because she will be required to go to court to prove that the husband divorced her via instant triple talaq. In cases of oral instant triple talaq, it will be almost impossible for such a woman to prove any case against the husband, who will languish in jail before finally being acquitted. 

    Read more here

  Read more here

    10:26 (IST)

    Fate of triple talaq bill hangs in balance 

    Now with just one more day remaining in the ongoing Winter Session, the fate of the controversial bill remains shrouded in suspense as the government virtually rejected an overwhelming demand on Thursday from the Opposition for referring it to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha for detailed consideration. The Opposition, on the other hand also refused to relent as Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Bill was not fit to be passed as it as it would "finish off Muslim women" instead of "empowering them."

    Read more here

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Congress directs its members to remain present in the House today

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Updates for 5 January, 2017 begin here

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Even Pakistan pays more salary to their judges than we do, says TRS MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy

    Speaking in the Lok Sabaha, TRS MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy said that the hike in the judge's salary has been long ovrdue. To reassert his point, the MP said that while advocate charge lakhs of rupees for every sitting, the judge earns only Rs. 90,000. "Even a mid-level executive earns more than a High Court judge. The Pakistan judges are paid more than 10 times of what we are paying here," he said. 

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Watch: NCP leader Praful Patel speaks on state of economy in Rajya Sabha

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Watch: Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav's speech on state of Indian economy in Rajya Sabha

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Rafale Deal: France will not share manufacturing technology with India, MoS Defence in Parliament

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Tathagata Satpathy bats for primal reforms in judiciary in Lok Sabha

    Speaking on a bill to raise salaries of judges, BJP MP Tathagata Satpathy said that the judiciary needs several basic reforms. His suggestions included that advocates be allowed to advertise for their services, judges should have a system for automatic appraisal of salaries rather than the House debating each time they gate a pay hike. He also said that there was no reason that the judiciary was so reluctant to open itself to scrutiny. He said the provision for an TRI should be brought in. 

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Elections can be won on mere slogans, but please work in the interest of nation, Ram Gopal Yadav urges govt

    Speaking during the discussion on state of Indian economy, Ram Gopal Yadav said that the elections are never fought on facts and figures or policy matters. They are won on slogans. However, the government must work for improving the state of economy. 

    Notwithstanding the Congress' remarks on metrics demonstrating the health of economy, Yadav said that the figures are merely a web to confound the common man, and mean little on the ground. He said that if the people in villages are getting enough to eat, earning enough to protect themselves in harsh winters, then the economy is good otherwise it is not. 

  • 15:15 (IST)

    Meanwhile... Supreme Court invalidated triple talaq but never asked govt to frame law

    The Supreme Court, in its judgment, held instant triple talaq unconstitutional and invalidated the practice. However, the final ruling by the majority judges catagorically mentioned that there was no need to pass the ball to the legilstaure's court, as this article in News18 points out. 

    "Justices Nariman and Lalit ruled that since triple talaq could not be construed as an essential religious practice, “the submission on behalf of the Muslim Personal Board that the ball must be bounced back to the legislature does not at all arise.” the article read. 

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Surmounting NPAs are UPAs gift to the nation, says BJP's Bhupender Yadav

    "I heard that an honourable member said that this government celebrates even slightest of improvements in numbers and metrics of economy like a little rainfall is cherished after a drought. It is right because the policy paralysis under the 10 years of UPA rule were akin to not just a drought but a misery. That's what they gave the nation in their 1o year's rule," Yadav.

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Gopal Chinayya Shetty says there is a need to regulate advocates fees too

    Shetty said that the entire process of fighting a litigation has become so costly that justice will soon evade common man. He said that the advocates usually charge a fee every time even if the court just reschedules the date of hearing. He said that there should be a mechanism to regulate the fees charged by advocates. 

     

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Gopal Chinayya Shetty lauds NJAC system for Supreme Court's judges appointment

    Shetty, while speaking on the discussion over The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017 touched upon the National Judiciary Appointment Commission. 

    He said that the Commission will have members from the Opposition as well and it is more open and inclusive than the collegium system. 

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Lok Sabha debates High Court and The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017

  • 14:30 (IST)

    Congress' Anand Sharma starts discussion on state of economy

    Sharma said that Indian economy, contrary to the prime minister and finance minsters' claim, is not a galloping economy but a gasping economy. "None of the growth engine of the economy are running," Sharma said. 

    He asked the government to specify the national investment, debts, and other economic indicators. He claimed that both national investment rate, and national saving rate, which are indicators of financial wealth of citizens, have fallen. He also said that the ratio between GDP growth and debt was increasing. 

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Friday with the most heated discussion likely to take place on the triple talaq bill. Congress and BJP issued whip directing their members to be present in both the Houses on the final day of the session.

On Thursday, the Committee on transport deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festival seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest in Rajya Sabha, reported ANI. The Committee also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behavior by airlines staff, especially in IndiGo.

The deadlock on the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha continued on Thursday as the government rejected the Opposition's demand to send the controversial legislation to a Select Committee.

The government tactically placed the bill in the bottom of priority in the list of business, which the Opposition strongly objected to and demanded that its motions for referring the bill to a Select Committee be taken up first. The business list had the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill ahead of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien pleaded helplessness on the ground that the listing of business was the government's priority and decided to go ahead with the GST bill, triggering an Opposition uproar which finally forced him to adjourn the House for the day.

File image of Parliament. PTI

File image of Parliament. PTI

The government has decided to put the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice, for consideration on Friday - the last day of the winter session.

The government and the Opposition members traded charges of being anti-women, with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asserting that none from the Opposition was against the bill but had objections with certain provisions of the legislation which need to be rectified through the Select Committee route.

Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Naresh Agrawal of the Samajwadi Party and Madhusudan Mistry of the Congress cited various rules of the House to convince the Chair that the triple talaq legislation must be taken up and disposed of first.

Leaders in the Rajya Sabha also condemned the Bhima-Koregaon violence with many of them calling upon the people to not politicise the issue on Thursday. The Opposition is likely to demand a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of increasing attacks on Dalits during the violence in Maharashtra on Friday.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved amendments made by the Rajya Sabha in two bills — The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill — passed by it earlier.

Regarding the Assam National Registry of Citizens (NRC), Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday alleged a conspiracy to drive out Bengali-speaking population from Assam, a charge rejected as "baseless" by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy had raised the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began, pointing out that names of 1.3 crore people out of 3.29 crore population of Assam had not appeared in the first draft of National Register of Citizens, which aims at identifying illegal immigrants.

"We fear this is a conspiracy to drive out Bengali-speaking people from Assam," Roy said, drawing vociferous support from his party MPs and some members of the Congress and the Left parties.

Responding to the claim, the Home Minister said the NCR work was going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court and there was no need for anyone to feel concerned.

"Those whose names have been left out can approach a tribunal. It is a baseless allegation that some people are being driven out," Rajnath Singh said.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Jan 05, 2018 12:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 05, 2018 12:46 PM

