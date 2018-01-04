You are here:
Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha demand judicial inquiry into Bhima-Koregaon violence

PoliticsFP Staff04 Jan, 2018 12:13:11 IST
Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha demand judicial inquiry into Bhima-Koregaon violence

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Watch: LIVE updates from Lok Sabha here and Rajya Sabha here

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Question hour begins in Rajya Sabha

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Urge Centre to engage with Donald Trump's administration over H-1B visa issue, says Congress MP Rajeev Gowda

    Flagging the issue of H-1B visas in the US under Donald Trump's administration, Congress MP from Karnataka Rajeev MV Gowda said, "More than 50% of H-1B visas issued goes to Indians. It is bad for US to engage in such a disruptive move. I urge the government to engage with their US counterparts as livelihoods of thousands of Indians is at risk." 

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Centre should reconsider renaming West Bengal as Bangla: Ritabrata Banerjee

    West Bengal MP Ritabrata Banerjee said the Centre should consider renaming West Bengal as Bangla. A resolution in the matter was already passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, he said in Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Fireworks factories shut in Sivakasi, adverse impact on fireworks industry, says DMK

    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva says following ban on firecrackers in Delhi, factories in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, have shut down causing deep economic hurt to businesses. "Fireworks is not the only reason for pollution. The work goes on throughout the year but the sales come up during Diwali," says Siva. 

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Appeal to people of Maharashtra to maintain peace, says Sambhaji Chhatrapati

    "My appeal to people of Maharashtra is please maintain peace and stay away from violence," says Sambhaji Chhatrapati. "The Maharashtra violence had marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune on Monday spilled into Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra," he added. 

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid incited Bhima-Koregaon violence: BJP MP Amar Sable

    "Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid made inflammatory speeches leading to violence in Maharashtra. The Congress tries to connect every Dalit atrocity with Sangh. This too should be condemned like attacks against Dalits," says BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable in the Rajya Sabha amid protests from other members. 

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Some invisible hand was working to 'divide and rule' Bhima-Koregaon: Shiv Sena

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Ramadas Athawale condemns Bhima-Koregaon violence

    "Everyone must strive to end caste wars and conflicts. Those involved in the incident must be brought to hook," says Ramadas Athawale.

    "We should not see the Bhima-Koregaon as a political issue. Rather than politicising the issue,  we should try to control the situation and bring life back to normalcy. The state government will take strict action against the culprits," he said.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Need to resolve Dalit-Maratha conflict in Maharashtra, says NCP's Sharad Pawar

    Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar emphasised on the need to resolve the Dalit-Maratha conflict in Maharashtra in the light of Bhima-Koregaon violence.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Govt needs to look at long-term solution for atrocities against Dalits: Kanimozhi

    Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, DMK's Kanimozhi said, "Dalit students are being attacked all over India. The government isn't taking action against such actions against depressed classes. We need to look at long-term solution and initiate a judicial probe into the matter."

  • 11:23 (IST)

    BSP demands Supreme Court-monitored probe into Bhima-Koregaon violence

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BSP condemns Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra

    The Bahujan Samaj Party condemns the violence in Maharashtra and demands justice for innocent Dalits being arrested.

    Congress MP Rajni Patil gives notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Bhima Koregaon incident. "Maharashtra is known as a peaceful state. Why Maharashtra government didn't respond to the incident at the right time," Patil said.

    Samajwadi Party's Naresh Agarwal also demands action and constitution of a Commission for a report on the matter

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari talks about construction of barrages across Mahanadi River

    Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks about building barrages across the Mahanadi river in the Lok Sabha. Responding to BJD MP Nagendra Kumar Pradhan’s query, Gadkari invited him for a dialogue on sharing of water. “We demand a tribunal to sort out a difference between Chhattisgarh and Odisha,” he said.

    In response, BJD MP (Odisha) called for the formation of a tribunal to address the dispute. "As Mr. Gadkari expressed his views in kind words, I wish the same kindness was shown in 2014 when the issue was flagged in Odisha and Chhattisgrah," he says.  

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Bills listed for consideration today:

    Lok Sabha

    Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016
    High Court and The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017
    Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017
    Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    Rajya Sabha

    Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017
    Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017
    Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013
    Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017
    Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings begin for the day

  • 10:57 (IST)

    22 years before he argued against triple talaq in Parliament, BJP's MJ Akbar tried talking Rajiv Gandhi out of it

    Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has received fulsome praise for his speech in Parliament supporting the adoption of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. His speech was, in a way, an about-turn from the position he took on the Supreme Court judgment in what is known as the Shah Bano case. Akbar is said to have been instrumental in convincing the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to overturn the judgment in Shah Bano through legislation.

    Read full article here

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Congress MP Rajni Patil gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Bhima Koregaon violence

  • 10:52 (IST)

    TMC members protest outside Parliament over Assam NRC issue

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in August last year, had made his parliamentary debut during the Winter Session.


    He has been allocated the aisle seat right next to the two-seat block where Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit. The seat allotted to Shah was previously occupied by M Venkaiah Naidu, who after being elected Vice President in August is now the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Congress should expect stinging rebuttal to its Gujarat poll campaign

    As BJP's chief strategist, Amit Shah, rises to speak from his front-row seat in Rajya Sabha on amending the law to allow for imposing compensation cess on intra-State and inter-State supply of goods and services on Thursday, a BJP leader told NDTV said the Congress should expect a stinging rebuttal to its election campaign.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Amit Shah's maiden speech on GST could have a few pointers for Congress?

    BJP president Amit Shah is expected to make his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha today if a bill for the amendments to the Goods and Services Tax law, which has been fiercely attacked by the Congress during last month's Gujarat elections, is taken up by House for debate and voting.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    RECAP: Govt lying about Opposition's intentions on triple talaq bill

    The Congress said that the government was lying about the Opposition’s intentions on Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha.

    The government alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were trying to derail the bill by demanding it should be referred to a select committee, that too without giving a notice a day in advance.

    Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that the BJP does not believe in democracy. "The bills are generally referred to the select committee based on the ‘Sense of the House’ i.e majority. But, the government didn’t accept which once again proved that the BJP doesn’t believe in democracy, parliament, and parliamentary democracy," Azad said.

    He added: "It is legally mandatory that all bills must go through a standing committee of Lok Sabha and if it doesn’t happen then such bill should be referred to select committee of the Rajya Sabha." 

    Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Finance Minister have lied on the issue.

    "The government is playing politics in the name of triple talaq bill by selectively misquoting and misrepresenting even the Supreme Court Constitutional Bench judgement, which was done by Leader of Rajya Sabha (Arun Jaitley) today," Sharma said.

    He added: "If the other House has not scrutinised the bill, it is the constitutional duty of the Rajya Sabha to do that. The government doesn't want a debate on it, so it is wrong on the part of the Law Minister to say that we (Opposition) don't want to debate it."

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Updates for 4 January, 2018 begin

  • 17:48 (IST)

    We are all for this bill, it is a faulty bill. No womens' groups, stakeholders were consulted, says TMC MP Derek O' Brien

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the fourth time till 11 am on Thursday as ruckus over triple talaq bill continued

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Jaitley referred to judgement of SC, I want to correct the record, says Kapil Sibal

  • 15:48 (IST)

    'Mahila Virodh' slogan raised against Opposition in Rajya Sabha

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley enlists reasons why bill should not be referred to select committee

    Arun Jaitley enlists reasons why the bill should not be referred (to select committee). One of the reasons he says is that when the practice was declared unconstitutional, two of the judges held it as unfair and used their extraordinary power to suspend it for 6 months, which expire on 22 February. Judges said, "We are now suspending it for six months and we beseech all parties, therefore within this period come out with apt legislation." So, there is an urgency that country expects from Parliament. Legislature must act with sense of responsibility, says Jaitley. - ANI

  • 15:37 (IST)

    House is taken by surprise, says Jaitley on Anand Sharma's notice

    The house is taken by surprise that a motion is suddenly moved, it has not been submitted a day before. The motion has to be given at least 24 hours in advance, says Arun Jaitley on Anand Sharma's notice.

  • 15:29 (IST)

    Congress leader Anand Sharma moves resolution to pass triple talaq bill to select committee 

  • 15:26 (IST)

    TMC, Congress want the bill to be sent to the Select Committee for consideration

    TMC and Cong want the bill to be sent to the Select Committee for consideration. "We are not opposed to the bill, but we want the bill to be strengthened. We want it to be sent to the Select Committee,"  TMC leader said.

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Triple talaq practice is still continuing in some areas, says RS Prasad

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Congress wants triple talaq bill to be deferred

  • 15:16 (IST)

    'Bhima-Koregaon violence issue raised deliberately so that Triple Talaq Bill can be stalled'

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha resumes amidst uproar on triple talaq bill issue

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Proceedings of Rajya Sabha to resume shortly

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Cabinet nod to establishment of AIIMS in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Kumar Vishwas speaks to the media a the announcement of AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Congress accuses Hindutva outfits of triggering Maharashtra clashes

    As several parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under caste violence, Congress on Wednesday accused the RSS and certain Hindutva outfits of triggering it and demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the clashes.

    Forcefully raising the issue in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wondering why he was maintaining a studied silence on the issue. Read more here.

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Thursday

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 4 pm: CNN-News18

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Uproar resumes in Rajya Sabha

  • 13:39 (IST)

  • 13:39 (IST)

    BJP is anti-Dalit: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    "Now, the entire world knows who has divided and who is diving. Everyone knows whose agenda it is to divide India in the name of caste and religion," Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said. "I strongly condemn this attitude of BJP. They are anti-Dalit. Dalits are being killed day-in and day-out. And yet, they don't want these issues to be raised inside and outside the Parliament," Azad further said.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Congress in LS reiterates its demand for PM's statement

    "I want a reply from the prime minister on this issue. Because such things are happening throughout the country," said Kharge in the Lok Sabha as the issue caused uproar in the Lok Sabha again.

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12.45 pm

  • 12:36 (IST)

Latest updates: A day after the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes on Wednesday as several Opposition members sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra, the Upper House of the Parliament condemned the violence on Thursday.

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

As soon as the papers were laid during Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak.

In the meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP

was on his feet and raised the Maharashtra violence eissue, alleging that the RSS and BJP were responsible for the violence against Dalits.

Mishra and some other members said they had given a notice for holding a discussion on the matter. Several other opposition members as well as those from the treasury benches too were on feet.

As many members tried to speak on the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till noon. The adjournment during the pre-noon session comes a day after the House of Elders set a sort of record by completing all the Zero Hour matters and special mentions.

Not only Maharashtra violence, but triple talaq issue also saw war of words between the Opposition and the Congress.

A file image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI

A file image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI


The Opposition stalled a debate on the triple talaq bill insisting that it should be sent to a select panel, as the ruling BJP strongly sought its expeditious passage to stop the unlawful practice.

Amid noisy scenes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 for discussion and passage, but pandemonium broke out in the Upper House with the opposition creating an uproar and the BJP countering it vociferously.


The House, which had met at 3 pm after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides.

While the government emphasised the need to pass the bill on an urgent basis citing a Supreme Court judgement pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional, the opposition countered it saying the views of various stakeholders must be taken by the select panel.

While supporting the bill, the Opposition parties especially those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, insisted that it be referred to a select panel for further scrutiny.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress led by Mallikarjuna Kharge slammed "Hindutva forces" for the violence in Maharashtra. The Congress also demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the clashes while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over it.

Kharge said the latest wave of violence against Dalits in several parts of Maharashtra was continuation of similar incidents witnessed in other BJP-ruled states including Gujarat.

"The RSS and certain hardcore Hindutva outfits are behind the violence. They are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in Maharashtra," Kharge alleged.

A visibly anguished Kharge also tore some papers he was holding when BJP members vociferously protested his remarks and continued to shout.

"Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the issue? He always maintains silence on issues relating to Dalits. He has become a 'Mouni Baba' on Dalit issues," he said.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 04, 2018 12:00 pm | Updated Date: Jan 04, 2018 12:13 pm



