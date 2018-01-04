Latest updates: A day after the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes on Wednesday as several Opposition members sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra, the Upper House of the Parliament condemned the violence on Thursday.

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

As soon as the papers were laid during Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak.

In the meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP

was on his feet and raised the Maharashtra violence eissue, alleging that the RSS and BJP were responsible for the violence against Dalits.

Mishra and some other members said they had given a notice for holding a discussion on the matter. Several other opposition members as well as those from the treasury benches too were on feet.

As many members tried to speak on the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till noon. The adjournment during the pre-noon session comes a day after the House of Elders set a sort of record by completing all the Zero Hour matters and special mentions.

Not only Maharashtra violence, but triple talaq issue also saw war of words between the Opposition and the Congress.

The Opposition stalled a debate on the triple talaq bill insisting that it should be sent to a select panel, as the ruling BJP strongly sought its expeditious passage to stop the unlawful practice.

Amid noisy scenes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 for discussion and passage, but pandemonium broke out in the Upper House with the opposition creating an uproar and the BJP countering it vociferously.

The House, which had met at 3 pm after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides.

While the government emphasised the need to pass the bill on an urgent basis citing a Supreme Court judgement pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional, the opposition countered it saying the views of various stakeholders must be taken by the select panel.

While supporting the bill, the Opposition parties especially those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, insisted that it be referred to a select panel for further scrutiny.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress led by Mallikarjuna Kharge slammed "Hindutva forces" for the violence in Maharashtra. The Congress also demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the clashes while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over it.

Kharge said the latest wave of violence against Dalits in several parts of Maharashtra was continuation of similar incidents witnessed in other BJP-ruled states including Gujarat.

"The RSS and certain hardcore Hindutva outfits are behind the violence. They are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in Maharashtra," Kharge alleged.

A visibly anguished Kharge also tore some papers he was holding when BJP members vociferously protested his remarks and continued to shout.

"Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the issue? He always maintains silence on issues relating to Dalits. He has become a 'Mouni Baba' on Dalit issues," he said.



With inputs from PTI