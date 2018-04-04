You are here:
Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Newly-elected Rajya MPs take oath, Lok Sabha adjourned until noon

Politics FP Staff Apr 04, 2018 11:28:44 IST
  • 11:28 (IST)

    You are testing the patience of the people of the country, Venkaiah Naidu tells protesting MPs

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    Amid loud protests from MPs, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourns the Upper House until 2 pm today

  • 11:21 (IST)

    'The entire country is watching us'

    "Nothing is going on record. Why are you shouting like this and wasting your energy? You want the country to see these ugly scenes?" Venkaiah Naidu says as he pleads with protesting MPs  to return to their seats.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Jaya Bachchan was among the newly-elected and re-elected MPs to take oath in Rajya Sabha today

    Image courtesy: YouTube screengrab

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MPs storm Well of the House

    Moments after newly-elected and re-elected MPs take oath, Opposition MPs begin loud protests as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu pleads with them to return to their seats

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to re-assemble at noon

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned until 12 pm

    Within minutes of proceedings beginning, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after MPs raised slogans of 'We want justice, we want Cauvery board'

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha members take oath

    After 41 MPs took oath of office on Tuesday, the rest of the newly elected and re-elected MPs begin to take oath today.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    'Shocked' to see govt apathy, says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

  • 10:56 (IST)

    YSR Congress' MPs also protest in Parliament premises demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Three working days remain for Budget session to end. Here is the top agenda for today:

    1. Discussion on reported scams in Public Sector Banks slated in Rajya Ssabha 

    2. Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill are among the top Bills to be moved in the Rajya Sabha

    3. Health Minister JP Nadda to move National Medical Commission Bill 2017 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to set up a regulatory body like the National Medical Commission

  • 10:42 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as a washerman in Parliament on Wednesday

  • 10:41 (IST)

    TDP MPs continue protests

    Telugu Desam Party MPs continue protests over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh in Parliament premises on Wednesday, holding placards and chanting slogans.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    'We want  the Parliament to run,' says TMC leader Derek O' Brien

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Updates for Wednesday, 4 April begin here

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to address Lok Sabha on Tuesday, but noisy protests kept her from speaking. She was responding to Home Minister Rajnath Singh's speech earlier in the day. Faced with unrelenting Opposition protests, Mahajan adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Noisy protests mar Rajnath Singh's speech

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Govt has not diluted provisions of SC/ST Atrocities Act: Rajnath Singh

    As Opposition MPs kept up noisy protests, Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Lok Sabha over violence that singed large parts of the country on Monday. "The government has not diluted the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. In fact, we have strengthened the act. We have introduced provisions for the protection of victims, who are already suffered enough. Moreover, if officials are found lacking in their response to a complaint filed by anybody, we want action initiated against them as well," Rajnath Singh said.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh to address Lok Sabha today

    When Lok Sabha reconvenes at noon, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the House. Rajnath is expected to talk about the violence that singed large parts of the country of Monday.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Incoming Rajya Sabha members take oath of office

    Political leaders elected as Rajya Sabha MPs last month, including Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, have taken oath of office.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Congress MPs from Punjab have been demanding financial assistance for families of Indians killed by the Islamic State in Iraq

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Congress MPs from Punjab have climbed on to the roof of Parliament

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

    Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon within six minutes of starting proceedings, with Tamil Nadu MPs launching their demand the formation of a Cauvery Management Board.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Centre committed to protecting rights of Dalits: Ananth Kumar

    With Opposition parties slamming the central government over atrocities being committed on Dalits, Union minister Ananth Kumar has said the government is "committed" towards protecting the rights of Dalits. "Whenever Congress is in power, they are responsible for inciting people and spreading violence," Ananth Kumar said.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Punjab Congress MPs demand financial help for families of Indians killed in Mosul

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Check out TDP MP Sivaprasad's latest avatar, outside Parliament today

  • 10:35 (IST)

    MPs protesting outside Parliament

    Day 19 of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to get underway shortly, but MPs from various Opposition parties have already begun protesting inside Parliament premises, drawing attention to various causes.

  • 10:33 (IST)

    Trinamool Congress MPs stage dharna inside Parliament to protest atrocities on Dalits

  • 10:33 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs begin protest outside Parliament

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to meet at 11 am on Tuesday next

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House until Tuesday amid loud protests by the Opposition

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Speaker introduces the no-confidence motion

    "Most MPs are already seated. If everyone stops shouting and goes back to their seat, I can see how many support for the no-confidence motion. the House must be in order," Sumitra Mahajan said.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    As Speaker Sumitra Mahajan struggles to consider the no-confidence motion against the government amid the ruckus, BJP blames Congress for stalling the House's proceedings

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Protests ensue

    Seconds after the Speaker took her seat, Opposition MPs storm the Well of the House holding placards and singing slogans saying "We want justice"

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to re-assemble at 12 pm after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House within minutes after proceedings began at 11 am on Monday

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned until 11 am on Tuesday

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 11:06 (IST)

    'Entire country is watching'

    "Friends, I don't know what is happening. Please go back to your seats and allow the House to function. The entire country is watching. Do you want this to be seen by the entire country?" Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks MPs.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha begins amid chaos | Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House until 12 pm

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Members of the Rajya Sabha storm the Well of the House merely seconds after the Rajya Sabha commences, as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu struggles to conduct the session amid the ruckus

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament begin

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Also scheduled in Lok Sabha

    Health Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to move the National Medical Commission Bill in the lower House today.

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Today in Lok Sabha

    Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in the Lok Sabha today, which is a Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Today in Rajya Sabha

    After a brief discussion on scams in public-sector banks, Bills such as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Opposition parties push for no-confidence motion

    Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding the blue placards, apparently to show her that there were 80 members supporting the no-confidence motion

  • 10:37 (IST)

    No-confidence motions

    The Lok Sabha once again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government on Friday after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order, and adjourned proceedings amid noisy protests over various issues.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    This is the final week that the Houses are functioning in the Budget Session

    The second part of this session has 22 sittings, and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April. Five more sittings are slated.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Updates for Monday, 1 April begin here

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Congress' jibe against Naresh Sharma: Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe

Parliament latest updates: As the Lok Sabha gets adjourned within minutes, the Rajya Sabha also got adjourned on Wednesday moments after newly-elected MPs took oath of office on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Tuesday as Opposition protests rocked both Houses of Parliament. This is the final week of the Budget session, which is slated to conclude on 6 April.

The Lower House was adjourned within minutes after proceedings began on Monday amid protests from AIADMK MPs demanding the formation of a Cauvery Water Management Board.

In a bid to convey to the Speaker that 80 members were in support of the no-confidence motion, members of Congress, Left, TDP and some other parties stood up holding blue placards.

File image of the Lok Sabha. PTI

Seconds after the House reconvened at 12 pm and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took her seat, Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House holding placards and shouting slogans saying "We want justice" in a repeat of what had transpired last week.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after new and re-elected members took oath as MPs from various parties, including Congress and TMC, trooped into the Well raising slogans in support of their demands.

The Upper House has not transacted substantial business ever since it met on 5 March after a recess to carry forward the Budget session due to disruptions by different parties on matters like bank frauds, Cauvery river water, special status for Andhra Pradesh and issues related to Dalits.

MPs belonging to the Congress, TMC, SP, BSP, TDP and those of Tamil parties — DMK and AIADMK, rushed into the Well as soon as 41 members took oath and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked ministers to lay papers on the table of the House.

The Congress and the BSP accused the government of being "anti-Dalit". TMC was protesting against bank frauds, while TDP members were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress was also holding a placard demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. The two prominent Tamil parties were demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Amid sloganeering by protesting MPs, Naidu tried to bring order in the House.

As they did not yield, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day. The Upper House will meet again on Wednesday at 11 am.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 11:25 AM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 11:28 AM

