Parliament latest updates: As the Lok Sabha gets adjourned within minutes, the Rajya Sabha also got adjourned on Wednesday moments after newly-elected MPs took oath of office on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Tuesday as Opposition protests rocked both Houses of Parliament. This is the final week of the Budget session, which is slated to conclude on 6 April.

The Lower House was adjourned within minutes after proceedings began on Monday amid protests from AIADMK MPs demanding the formation of a Cauvery Water Management Board.

In a bid to convey to the Speaker that 80 members were in support of the no-confidence motion, members of Congress, Left, TDP and some other parties stood up holding blue placards.

Seconds after the House reconvened at 12 pm and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took her seat, Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House holding placards and shouting slogans saying "We want justice" in a repeat of what had transpired last week.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after new and re-elected members took oath as MPs from various parties, including Congress and TMC, trooped into the Well raising slogans in support of their demands.

The Upper House has not transacted substantial business ever since it met on 5 March after a recess to carry forward the Budget session due to disruptions by different parties on matters like bank frauds, Cauvery river water, special status for Andhra Pradesh and issues related to Dalits.

MPs belonging to the Congress, TMC, SP, BSP, TDP and those of Tamil parties — DMK and AIADMK, rushed into the Well as soon as 41 members took oath and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked ministers to lay papers on the table of the House.

The Congress and the BSP accused the government of being "anti-Dalit". TMC was protesting against bank frauds, while TDP members were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress was also holding a placard demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. The two prominent Tamil parties were demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Amid sloganeering by protesting MPs, Naidu tried to bring order in the House.

As they did not yield, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day. The Upper House will meet again on Wednesday at 11 am.

