Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Amid ruckus, Lok Sabha gets adjourned until noon, Rajya Sabha until tomorrow

Politics FP Staff Apr 02, 2018 11:20:48 IST
  • 11:16 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned until 11 am on Tuesday

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 11:06 (IST)

    'Entire country is watching'

    "Friends, I don't know what is happening. Please go back to your seats and allow the House to function. The entire country is watching. Do you want this to be seen by the entire country?" Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks MPs.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha begins amid chaos | Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House until 12 pm

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Members of the Rajya Sabha storm the Well of the House merely seconds after the Rajya Sabha commences, as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu struggles to conduct the session amid the ruckus

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament begin

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Also scheduled in Lok Sabha

    Health Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to move the National Medical Commission Bill in the lower House today.

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Today in Lok Sabha

    Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in the Lok Sabha today, which is a Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Today in Rajya Sabha

    After a brief discussion on scams in public-sector banks, Bills such as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Opposition parties push for no-confidence motion

    Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding the blue placards, apparently to show her that there were 80 members supporting the no-confidence motion

  • 10:37 (IST)

    No-confidence motions

    The Lok Sabha once again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government on Friday after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order, and adjourned proceedings amid noisy protests over various issues.

  • 10:24 (IST)

    This is the final week that the Houses are functioning in the Budget Session

    The second part of this session has 22 sittings, and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April. Five more sittings are slated.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Updates for Monday, 1 April begin here

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Congress' jibe against Naresh Sharma: Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Unfair to say MPs have been disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent needs of the people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, meanwhile, said the Central Hall of Parliament is full of former MPs and he looks forward to seeing many of the retiring MPs at the same place in the future.

    He added that it's unfair to say MPs have been fighting and disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent the needs of the people. 

    "People have been agitating for special status, for their water, for their poor farmers and labourers. The MPs have been fighting on their behalf. If the people get what is rightfully theirs, it's not their parliamentarians who will stand to benefit," Azad said.

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Unfortunate that you didn't get chance to pass important legislations in their final session: Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi also added that it was unfortunate that they didn't get a chance to pass important legislations in their final session, but may look back at their tenure gladly given the passing of landmark bills like the Triple Talaq bill.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Opposition ensured this Sesssion didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks: Narendra Modi

    While bidding the departing MPs goodbye, Modi also took a sarcastic jibe at protesting Opposition MPs, saying they nearly ensured this Session didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks.

    Modi also said that the doors of Parliament and his Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will always remain open to them, and they are welcome to visit him whenever they like.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs: I am sorry Parliament failed you in this last session

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Updates for 28 March, 2018 begins

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment

    According to News18, irate Opposition MPs are demanding discussion on the no-confidence motion.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    As the ruckus in the Lower House continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Govt ready for discussion: Ananth Kumar on no-confidence motion

    "There are more than 50 members here who want to move a no-confidence motion," said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

    "Madame Speaker, you have always asked the House to be conducted in order. The government is ready for a discussion...Congress has become a marginal party," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in response.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    'We want justice' slogans heard again in Lok Sabha as session resumes

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday

    Venkaiah Naidu said he was sorry to adjourn the House but added that he had no other option.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha session resumes

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes

    "This is totally undemocratic, totally unbecoming of Members of Parliament. You are weaking your cause. Please, you are all members. You must uphold the dignity of the House," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the House for 15 minutes.

    "I request the leaders of the parties to come to the chamber of the chairman," Naidu also said.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition members in the Upper House have also begun shouting slogans.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins

    'We want justice!' slogans were instantly heard in the Lower House as the session began.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    YSRCP MPs protest in Parliament over Andhra Pradesh special status row

  • 10:41 (IST)

    RJD MP give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

  • 10:18 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 27 March)

    YSRCP says its leaders will not attend the all-party meet called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister

  • 12:15 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 27 March

    The Lok Sabha resumed after a brief pause at 12 pm today but was adjourned till 27 March with leaders shouting slogans saying, "We want justice". Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced 26 March as a holiday for the House after a request from MPs on the eve of Ram Navami.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha reconvenes amid slogans of justice

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes his statement in the House | CNN-News18

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI

  • 11:10 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Union minister Vijay Goel fails to convince Opposition to end the Parliament logjam

    Union minister Vijay Goel had on Thursday met opposition leaders, including Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at their residence in an effort to break the logjam in Parliament, which has been paralysed for 14 days due to protests by various parties.

    However, it seems Goel's efforts have failed to bring any positive result for the NDA govt with Congress party-whip, which was issued late Wednesday night, sought its Rajya Sabha MPs to stick with the party stand on issues like PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq.

    Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians.
     
    — With inputs from PTI

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Chandrababu Naidu tells MPS not to give up fight against Centre: CNN-News18

  • 10:49 (IST)

    TDP appeals to hold all-party meeting on Andhra Pradesh special status issue

    With TDP's no-confidence motion notice still pending before the Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu's party, which recently exited the NDA alliance, has appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting on special status to Andhra Pradesh as well, reports said.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Daily functioning of Parliament during Question Hours less than six minutes, shows PRS data

    The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with protests, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.

    (Chart courtesy: PRS India)

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Congress party-whip set to corner govt in Parliament

    The Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand, PTI reported.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Parliament to reconvene today, make fresh push to pass pending bills

    After 14 days of low productivity in the second edition of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Centre is likely to make a fresh push to pass pending bills even as the Opposition remain vehement to corner the government over issues like the Punjab National Bank scam, the murder of 39 Indians in Iraq by Islamic State among others.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Sumitra Mahajan brings up the issue of no-confidence motion notices; Lok Sabha adjourned for day

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot act upon the no-confidence motion notices until there is order in the House. "I can't see anybody. I need to count heads (to establish a quorum of 50 members)," she said. 

    Opposition MPs continued to boo forcing Mahajan to adjourn the House till Friday. 

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Papers being laid on table in Lok Sabha

    Despite loud protests drowning the Speaker's voice, MPs laid papers on the table in the Lok Sabha. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins amidst protests

    "I would like to request all the MPs to go back to their places and let the House function. We are ready to talk about all issues, including the no-confidence motion notices that are being brought to the House," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, even as AIADMK and TDP MPs continued their sloganeering near the Well of the House. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session to resume shortly

  • 11:47 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad joins protest dressed as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan worker

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Visual of AIADMK, TDP MPs creating hullabulloo in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Latest Updates: As both Houses get ready to assemble for the final week of the Budget Session, it remains to be seen if the no-confidence motion will be finally tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

However, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned within 10 minutes of proceedings beginning on Monday.

The second part of this session has 22 sittings and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April. Six more sittings are slated.

The Lok Sabha again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order and adjourned proceedings, amid noisy protests over various issues.

In a novel way to convey that they have enough numbers to initiate the no-confidence motion, members of the Congress, Left and some other parties displayed blue-coloured placards, each with a circled number — from 1 to 80 — along with the words "For no-confidence".

At least 50 members need to support a no-confidence notice for the House to accept it and start a debate.

When the Lower House met at noon after the first adjournment, AIADMK members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery river management board. Many other Opposition members were seen demanding that the notices for no-confidence motion be taken up.

Mahajan told the House that she has received notices for no-confidence motion from members of various parties and added that she was duty-bound to take them up.

However, she decided not to take up the notices saying the House was not in order. Unless the House is in order, "I will not be in a position" to take up notices, Mahajan said and requested the protesting members to return to their seats.

File image of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI

File image of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. PTI

Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding the blue placards, apparently to show her that there were 80 members supporting the no-confidence motion.

Amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready for any discussion and sought to blame the Congress for the proceedings not moving ahead.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the government for the impasse, saying it does not want discussion on the issue and asserted "We are ready for discussion." He later claimed that the at least 80 MPs were supporting the motion.

AIADMK and Congress members also got into heated exchanges even after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, apparently over remarks by Congress MP KC Venugopal that the Tamil Nadu party was "match fixing with the BJP" in not allowing the House to function and taking up the no-confidence motion.

The Rajya Sabha too witnessed similar scenes and could not bid farewell to 40 retiring MPs on 28 March or transact any business for the 16th day in a row as the Chairman adjourned the House for the day after AIADMK MPs came into the Well protesting over the Cauvery issue.

After laying of the listed papers, Naidu said the House should bid farewell to retiring MPs, listen to their experiences and thanking them for their contributions.

However, AIADMK members continued to raise slogans from the Well and were soon joined by the TDP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House.

"We don't have the courtesy even for retiring members," Naidu remarked as he asked protesting members to go back to their seats.

As his appeal went unheeded, Naidu asked both Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley: "Are we so helpless?"

To this, Azad said the House should function, while Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Vijay Goel appealed to the protesting MPs to let the House function.

As the AIADMK and the TDP did not relent, Naidu adjourned the House for 15 minutes and asked leaders of different political parties to meet him in his chamber.

When the House reassembled, he again appealed for order. "This is a very important occasion...40 members are retiring. We want to give them farewell," Naidu said, asking members to give the farewell in a "peaceful and dignified" manner.

As the ruling party from Tamil Nadu continued protest, Naidu warned that there were two options. One is to name the protesting members and take action against them, or adjourn the House and deprive the retiring members from sharing their experiences.

Maitreyan sought the prime minister's intervention on their demand for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river water management board.

As the AIADMK did not yield to his requests, an angry Naidu abruptly adjourned the House for the day, taking Opposition members by surprise.

After the adjournment of the House for the day, Azad was heard urging members to remain seated. Most of the Opposition members, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh remained seated till noon, almost 30 minutes after the Chairman had called it a day.

Members from treasury benches too remained in the House for quite some time. The prime minister left soon after the adjournment.

Leader of the House Arun Jaitley was seen holding discussion with several Opposition members, including Azad. The Opposition members were apparently unhappy with the adjournment.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Apr 02, 2018 11:15 AM | Updated Date: Apr 02, 2018 11:20 AM

