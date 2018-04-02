Parliament Latest Updates: As both Houses get ready to assemble for the final week of the Budget Session, it remains to be seen if the no-confidence motion will be finally tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.
However, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned within 10 minutes of proceedings beginning on Monday.
The second part of this session has 22 sittings and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April. Six more sittings are slated.
The Lok Sabha again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order and adjourned proceedings, amid noisy protests over various issues.
In a novel way to convey that they have enough numbers to initiate the no-confidence motion, members of the Congress, Left and some other parties displayed blue-coloured placards, each with a circled number — from 1 to 80 — along with the words "For no-confidence".
At least 50 members need to support a no-confidence notice for the House to accept it and start a debate.
When the Lower House met at noon after the first adjournment, AIADMK members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery river management board. Many other Opposition members were seen demanding that the notices for no-confidence motion be taken up.
Mahajan told the House that she has received notices for no-confidence motion from members of various parties and added that she was duty-bound to take them up.
However, she decided not to take up the notices saying the House was not in order. Unless the House is in order, "I will not be in a position" to take up notices, Mahajan said and requested the protesting members to return to their seats.
Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding the blue placards, apparently to show her that there were 80 members supporting the no-confidence motion.
Amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready for any discussion and sought to blame the Congress for the proceedings not moving ahead.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the government for the impasse, saying it does not want discussion on the issue and asserted "We are ready for discussion." He later claimed that the at least 80 MPs were supporting the motion.
AIADMK and Congress members also got into heated exchanges even after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, apparently over remarks by Congress MP KC Venugopal that the Tamil Nadu party was "match fixing with the BJP" in not allowing the House to function and taking up the no-confidence motion.
The Rajya Sabha too witnessed similar scenes and could not bid farewell to 40 retiring MPs on 28 March or transact any business for the 16th day in a row as the Chairman adjourned the House for the day after AIADMK MPs came into the Well protesting over the Cauvery issue.
After laying of the listed papers, Naidu said the House should bid farewell to retiring MPs, listen to their experiences and thanking them for their contributions.
However, AIADMK members continued to raise slogans from the Well and were soon joined by the TDP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House.
"We don't have the courtesy even for retiring members," Naidu remarked as he asked protesting members to go back to their seats.
As his appeal went unheeded, Naidu asked both Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley: "Are we so helpless?"
To this, Azad said the House should function, while Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Vijay Goel appealed to the protesting MPs to let the House function.
As the AIADMK and the TDP did not relent, Naidu adjourned the House for 15 minutes and asked leaders of different political parties to meet him in his chamber.
When the House reassembled, he again appealed for order. "This is a very important occasion...40 members are retiring. We want to give them farewell," Naidu said, asking members to give the farewell in a "peaceful and dignified" manner.
As the ruling party from Tamil Nadu continued protest, Naidu warned that there were two options. One is to name the protesting members and take action against them, or adjourn the House and deprive the retiring members from sharing their experiences.
Maitreyan sought the prime minister's intervention on their demand for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river water management board.
As the AIADMK did not yield to his requests, an angry Naidu abruptly adjourned the House for the day, taking Opposition members by surprise.
After the adjournment of the House for the day, Azad was heard urging members to remain seated. Most of the Opposition members, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh remained seated till noon, almost 30 minutes after the Chairman had called it a day.
Members from treasury benches too remained in the House for quite some time. The prime minister left soon after the adjournment.
Leader of the House Arun Jaitley was seen holding discussion with several Opposition members, including Azad. The Opposition members were apparently unhappy with the adjournment.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Apr 02, 2018 11:15 AM | Updated Date: Apr 02, 2018 11:20 AM
Highlights
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Lok Sabha begins amid chaos | Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House until 12 pm
Today in Lok Sabha
Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in the Lok Sabha today, which is a Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country
Today in Rajya Sabha
After a brief discussion on scams in public-sector banks, Bills such as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today
Opposition parties push for no-confidence motion
Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding the blue placards, apparently to show her that there were 80 members supporting the no-confidence motion
This is the final week that the Houses are functioning in the Budget Session
The second part of this session has 22 sittings, and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April. Five more sittings are slated.
Updates for Monday, 1 April begin here
Congress' jibe against Naresh Sharma: Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe
Unfair to say MPs have been disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent needs of the people: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, meanwhile, said the Central Hall of Parliament is full of former MPs and he looks forward to seeing many of the retiring MPs at the same place in the future.
He added that it's unfair to say MPs have been fighting and disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent the needs of the people.
"People have been agitating for special status, for their water, for their poor farmers and labourers. The MPs have been fighting on their behalf. If the people get what is rightfully theirs, it's not their parliamentarians who will stand to benefit," Azad said.
Unfortunate that you didn't get chance to pass important legislations in their final session: Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi also added that it was unfortunate that they didn't get a chance to pass important legislations in their final session, but may look back at their tenure gladly given the passing of landmark bills like the Triple Talaq bill.
Opposition ensured this Sesssion didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks: Narendra Modi
While bidding the departing MPs goodbye, Modi also took a sarcastic jibe at protesting Opposition MPs, saying they nearly ensured this Session didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks.
Modi also said that the doors of Parliament and his Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will always remain open to them, and they are welcome to visit him whenever they like.
Narendra Modi to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs: I am sorry Parliament failed you in this last session
Updates for 28 March, 2018 begins
Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment
According to News18, irate Opposition MPs are demanding discussion on the no-confidence motion.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
As the ruckus in the Lower House continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.
Govt ready for discussion: Ananth Kumar on no-confidence motion
"There are more than 50 members here who want to move a no-confidence motion," said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
"Madame Speaker, you have always asked the House to be conducted in order. The government is ready for a discussion...Congress has become a marginal party," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in response.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes
"This is totally undemocratic, totally unbecoming of Members of Parliament. You are weaking your cause. Please, you are all members. You must uphold the dignity of the House," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the House for 15 minutes.
"I request the leaders of the parties to come to the chamber of the chairman," Naidu also said.
TDP appeals to hold all-party meeting on Andhra Pradesh special status issue
With TDP's no-confidence motion notice still pending before the Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu's party, which recently exited the NDA alliance, has appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting on special status to Andhra Pradesh as well, reports said.
Daily functioning of Parliament during Question Hours less than six minutes, shows PRS data
The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with protests, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.
(Chart courtesy: PRS India)
Congress party-whip set to corner govt in Parliament
The Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand, PTI reported.
Parliament to reconvene today, make fresh push to pass pending bills
After 14 days of low productivity in the second edition of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Centre is likely to make a fresh push to pass pending bills even as the Opposition remain vehement to corner the government over issues like the Punjab National Bank scam, the murder of 39 Indians in Iraq by Islamic State among others.
Sumitra Mahajan brings up the issue of no-confidence motion notices; Lok Sabha adjourned for day
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot act upon the no-confidence motion notices until there is order in the House. "I can't see anybody. I need to count heads (to establish a quorum of 50 members)," she said.
Opposition MPs continued to boo forcing Mahajan to adjourn the House till Friday.
Lok Sabha session begins amidst protests
"I would like to request all the MPs to go back to their places and let the House function. We are ready to talk about all issues, including the no-confidence motion notices that are being brought to the House," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, even as AIADMK and TDP MPs continued their sloganeering near the Well of the House.
Lok Sabha session to resume shortly
Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday
As the Opposition refused to back down, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned Rajya Sabha for the day.
AIADMK, TDP MPs troop into Well in Rajya Sabha
Just as the House passed the Gratuity Bill, AIADMK and TDP MPs trooped into the Well of the House holding placards and created ruckus. To this, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said " People want to know why the Chairman is adjourning the House? I would like to tell the people that I don't want these ugly scenes to be seen by them. Each day, some or the other party troops into the Well." Nearly 20 MPs stood in the Well surrounding Naidu, and chanting loud slogans.
MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said, "The government wants to discuss everyone's issues. I request we discuss and pass other Bills."
Amendments to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 being passed in Rajya Sabha
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that several leaders had approached him personally and let the the amendment Bill be passed.
TDP MP CM Ramesh raises the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh
"At the time of passing the AP Reorganisation Act, they (government) gave some provisions under it. People are suffering in Andhra Pradesh," said TDP's CM Ramesh.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Protests and sloganeering marked the day's proceedings in the Lok Sabha as it began on Thursday. Opposition MPs could be heard chanting "We want justice" in the background, even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the day's business. As the protests grew louder, she said, "Nobody wants to listen, nobody wants to run the House." She then adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm.
Rajya Sabha in session
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu began Thursday's session with a note on International Water Day.
What has the Parliament been spending its time on?
As the deadlock in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued on Wednesday, here is a look at how both the Houses spent their time while in session (as per PRS):
Questions: Lok Sabha - 3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 1.9 hours
Legislative business: Lok Sabha - 0.3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 2.5 hours
Non-legislative business: Lok Sabha - 11.2 hours; Rajya Sabha - 24.9 hours
Financial: Lok Sabha - 14.4 hours; Rajya Sabha - 10.9 hours
Other: Lok Sabha - 2.7 hours; Rajya Sabha - 5.8 hours
Meanwhile, TDP protests in Vijayawada over Andhra Pradesh's special status category
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held protests in Vijayawada on Thursday about the Andhra Pradesh special status row, reported CNN-News18. The TDP had decided to extend support to the National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh seeking special category status to the state.
"Let us all protest and, if required, sit on hunger strike at every place, sport black badges during working hours in offices. Let us awaken the people," party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said at a meeting of women self-help groups.
TDP to move no-confidence motion against NDA govt
Updates for 21 March, 2018 begin here
Rajya Sabha adjourned until Thursday
Parliament sessions begin
Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country in Lok Sabha today
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill gives the government power to confiscate the assets of such defaulters.
Arun Jaitley to move Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha today
The Bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Protests prevent Lok Sabha from conducting business. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns House till 21 March.
Sushma Swaraj rises to address the Lok Sabha
Sushma Swaraj starts speaking about the Indians in Mosul. She had spoken about the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier.
Lok Sabha commences proceeedings
Loud protests continue in the Lower House.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 21 March
MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government is ready discuss all issues. However protests cause Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the Rajya Sabha till 21 March.
Sushma Swaraj addresses Rajya Sabha over Indians kidnapped in Iraq
The 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq are dead, Sushma Swaraj tells Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha adjourned within 2 minutes. House stands adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha commences proceedings
Proceedings start in the Upper House without any audible protests.
AIADMK continues protest
Samajwadi Party says government using AIADMK to scuttle no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha
The Samajwadi Party on Monday accused the government of egging AIADMK to stage protests in the Lok Sabha to avoid a no-confidence motion even as Tamil Nadu's ruling party warned that it would not allow business in both the Houses of Parliament till the Centre gives an assurance on the constitution of the Cauvery River Management Board.
Click here to read more
Updates for 20 March start here
'Will do whatever the Opposition does': Farooq Abdullah
Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday
Following continuous uproar in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Tuesday. TSR, YSRCP MPs trooped into the Well, while chanting slogans such as "We want justice". Mahajan tried to introduce the no-confidence motion notices but requested all MPs to sit at their designated spots so that a quorum could be established. Opposition members and other parties' MPs continued to create a ruckus, forcing the House to be adjourned for the day.
'Ready to discuss any issue with any member': Rajnath Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: "We want discussion on the no-confidence motion. I request all MPs to maintain decorum so that we can discuss it. We are ready to discuss any issue with any member."
Lok Sabha resumes session amid uproar
Even as the Lower House resumed its proceedings, sloganeering dominated the scene as TDP, AIADMK MPs could be heard shouting "We want justice". However, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began with day's business, asking ministers to lay their papers on the table.
Lok Sabha to resume session shortly
The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the 11th day on Monday as the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.
As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the TMC and Congress were seen standing at their seats. This forced the House to be adjourned till 12 pm.
'Will support neither Centre nor Opposition': Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI that the party will abstain from the no-confidence motion. "We will neither support the government nor the Opposition. We will abstain," he said.
'We are being cheated by the government': Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the state is being cheated by the Central government. "We are being cheated by the government. The BJP is making false allegations against me," he said.
He also claimed that the YSR Congress Party is only 'playing politics' and has no interest in the state's welfare. Trying to assuage people's sentiments, Naidu said that the "TDP government is undertaking multiple irrigation projects to ensure the state's development is not stalled amid all this."
He also said that the TDP also increased the state's budget by Rs 1100 crores. "We will strive to do the same in future. We are moving to work to move forward in skill development to help the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till tomorrow after TDP and AIADMK MPs began protesting in the Rajya Sabha.
Rajya Sabha MPs begin protesting
Slogans of "We want justice" could be heard as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "This is not in the interest of the country, and Parliament. I am willing to allow also these discussions. How long should we continue like this?"
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
In less than two minutes of being in session, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm. As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, loud protests and sloganeering dominated the scene, making it impossible for any business to be conducted amid the din.
Both Houses are in session now
AIADMK MPs protest outside Parliament over formation of Cauvery Management Board
BJP ready to face no-confidence motion
Ahead of Monday's Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the saffron party was ready to face the no-confidence motion as it is sure it has the necessary support.
He had earlier also said the BJP enjoys support "inside and outside" the Parliament, according to Business Standard. "I want to tell the Congress and other Opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the House. That's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion," said Kumar.
CPI to support TDP's no-confidence motion
CPI leader Duraisamy Raja said that the Left parties will be supporting the no-confidence motion in the Parliament on Monday. "People have started expressing their no confidence in the Modi government, it is time the Parliament does it too," ANI quoted him as saying.
Parliament secretariat receives 3 notices for no-confidence motion
The Parliament secretariat received three separate notices for a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on Monday, two of which were from TDP and one from the YSR Congress, reported ANI. Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan is likely to take up the notices after Question Hour if the House is in order.
YSRCP just indulging in politics, not worried about state's welfare: TDP
Shiv Sena still undecided on supporting TDP's no-confidence motion
Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party will "wait and watch" what happens in the Parliament on Monday. He said: "We will also have to see if the Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion. Uddhav ji (Thackeray) will take a call."
RJD MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
RJD's JP Yadav gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Monday over the recent "communal incidents of violence in Araria, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga", reported ANI.
RECAP: With TDP quitting NDA, Centre's strength comes down to 314 from 336 in Lok Sabha
The NDA had stormed to power with 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series of bypolls that went against the saffron party meant that its tally in the Lok Sabha currently stands at 274 seats. When one adds the 11 allies the BJP still has by its side — Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP, PMK, SWP, NPP and AINR Congress — the tally rises to 314. If the TDP can be persuaded to come around once again, this could rise to 330, a comfortable majority.
However, equations with the existing allies aren't particularly rosy. In particular with Shiv Sena, the largest non-BJP constituent of the NDA. If the Sena follows TDP by backing out, the figure of 314 will go down to 296, just 23 more than the magic figure of 273, and the BJP can no longer be certain of its future.
TDP to move no-confidence motion in Parliament
It is expected to be a stormy day in the Parliament on Monday, especially for the Lok Sabha where the two no-confidence motions against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party are likely to be taken up.
Updates for 19 March, 2018 begin here
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Din in Rajya Sabha as YS Chowdary quotes Venkaiah Naidu's speech arguing for special speech for Andhra
In the course of his speech, Chowdary quoted the Opposition MP Venkaiah Naidu requesting special status for Andhra for at least 10 years. This elicited an objection from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who said that Chowdary was trying to cast aspersions on the Chair (Venkaiah Naidu). This was met with sharp opposition from the Congress members who requested the quotes to be repeated.
The deputy chairman, however, expunged those remarks as he said the Chairman had seen and vetted the speech but Chowdary had deviated from the approved version.
YS Chowdary reminds Rajya Sabha the promises made by Manmohan Singh in Parliament
Chowdary said that the former prime minister Manmohan Singh has promised that Centre's hand-holing to Andhra. He then added that both the national parties were responsible for the secession of Andhra Pradesh and a certain help was promised to us at the time. Chowdary further said that the new constitutional restriction being cited by the Centre should not be applicable retrospectively to what was promised to Andhra.
YS Chowdary of TDP resumes speech on Andhra special status
Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha told Chowsary to resume his speech from yesterday, which was interrupted due to the disruption of the House. He, however, added that Chowdary must stick to the speech approved by the Chairman and resist making any allegations.
Rajya Sabha resumes operation
RECAP: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm after brief arguments between Venkaiah Naidu, Congress members
The Rajya Sabha today witnessed an abrupt adjournment following a brief argument between Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and some Congress members soon after the House assembled for the day.
After tabling of the listed papers, Naidu expressed his anguish saying the House has not functioned ever since it resumed on March 5 after recess during the Budget session.
Before adjourning the House till 2.30 PM, Naidu said there were larger issues like banking scam, Cauvery river water sharing, demand for a special package to Andhra Pradesh and sealing in the national capital, which were agitating the minds of people and needed to be discussed.
"I am very much pained that the Upper House of Parliament is not able to transact its business for last two weeks. Dont't test my patience...We are meeting, greeting and not doing anything and adjourning," the Chairman said.
As he was making the appeal, Congress member Satyabrat Chaturvedi stood up and said he agreed with the Chair, but sought to know whether it was for the first time that he is witnessing such a scenario in Parliament.
To this, Naidu asked if somebody committed a mistake in the past, does it mean that he should also do the same.
"Do you want this sort of a thing to continue? ... Is that your suggestion. This is your party view," he said.
As some other Congress members were on their feet trying to join the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House till 2.30 PM.
How TDP leaving NDA changes numbers game in Lok Sabha
The TDP has 16 MPs, and it said it would move a no-confidence motion against the Central government. In doing so, it would be following in the footsteps of rival Andhra Pradesh party, the YSR Congress, which has also said it would be moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre. The two Andhra parties have been miffed with the BJP following the latter's inability to grant special status for the state.
The NDA had stormed to power with 336 seats in 2014, of which the BJP alone claimed 282 seats. However, a series of bypolls that went against the saffron party meant that its tally in the Lok Sabha currently stands at 273 seats. When one adds the allies the BJP does have by its side — Shiv Sena, JD(U), Apna Dal, LJP, SAD, RLSP, PDP — the tally rises to 312. If the TDP can be persuaded to come around once again, this could rise to 328, a comfortable majority.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after Telagana Rashra Samithi (TRS) MPs stormed the Well. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot introduce the two no confidence motions by YSRCP and TDP if House members continued to disrupt proceedings as she needed to check if there are 50 members to support each motion. Protesting MPs created more ruckus in response, forcing her to adjourn Lok Sabha till Monday.
Lok Sabha resumes session; TDP MPs storm Well of the House
Even as Opposition MPs continued to chant slogans in the House, with TRS, TDP MPs storming the Well of the House, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began with business for the day. She also said that she is duty-bound to introduce the two no-confidence motions but asked protesting MPs to sit in their places. As she said this, Opposition protests began to get louder.
'Andhra Pradesh will be our next Tripura': BJP national spokesperson
Speaking to ANI, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government and TDP are wary of the BJP's rise in the state. "The state government and TDP are feeling the pinch of the public opinion going against them and BJP will use this as an opportunity to grow as a political party and emerge as a dominant political force in Andhra Pradesh. For us it will prove to be the next Tripura," Rao said.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says party will support no-confidence motion
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party will support the no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha. "MIM party will support the no confidence motion in Lok Sabha, not only for failure of Modi government to implement State Reorganisation Act but their failure to fulfill their promise to provide employment to youth ans for injustice to Muslim women and minorities," CNN-News18 quoted him as saying.
WATCH: TDP MPs protest outside Parliament shouting 'We want justice, NDA talaq, talaq, talaq'
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm
After the obituary references were read out, Opposition parties' MPs created a ruckus over the no-confidence motion against the NDA government. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 pm.
In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned proceedings till 2.30 pm.
CPM to back no-confidence motion against NDA government
Supporting the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: "Its (BJP's) betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcuseable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted."
Obituary references being read out in Lok Sabha
Winners of the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh bypolls take oath in Lok Sabha
Sarfaraz Alam (Araria, Bihar), Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh), Pravin Kumar Nishad (Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh), who won the recent bypolls held in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, took their oath as Lok Sabha MPs on Friday.
TMC, BJD to also support TDP's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha
'Before actual elections, there is always rehearsal in Parliament'
Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi commented on the TDP-NDA break up saying that every year before actual elections, there is always a rehearsal in Parliament. "We will see what happens in Parliament, which party chooses to go which way. In a way it is election year, and every state has demands and issues. It is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parliament," he said.
Letter of TDP MP Thotha Narasimhan giving notice to move no-confidence motion
Congress to support TDP and YSRCP's no-confidence motion in Parliament
TDP's exit is timely opportunity for BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh: BJP
"TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inert governance. TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted.
Andhra Pradesh CMO issues statement on pulling out of NDA
"TDP withdrew support from the NDA, which did injustice to Andhra Pradesh. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took this decision in an emergency teleconference with party politburo members and MPs, which was unanimously supported. TDP to also introduce no-confidence motion against NDA government," ANI quoted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office as saying.
'BJP is Break Janata Promise': TDP
TDP leaders said the BJP stood for "Break Janata Promise".
TDP to move no confidence motion in Parliament today
After announcing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulls out of the NDA, party MP Thota Narasimhan told ANI that the TDP will be moving a no-confidence motion on Friday. "We have decided... we are out of the NDA," he added.
Meanwhile, TDP breaks alliance with NDA
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become the first BJP ally to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Follow LIVE updates on the same here.
No-confidence motion letter YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha
YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehalata Shrivastava for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house.
YSR Congress give notice in Lok Sabha for no-confidence motion against Modi govt
The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and found unlikely support from its arch-rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The YSR Congress's MP YV Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said.
The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.
If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government.
Updates for 16 March, 2018 begin here
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
The Rajya Sabha was earlier adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sharp exchanges between former Union minister from the TDP, YS Chowdary, and the Congress members over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the UPA government.
After passing a string of amendments, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns Lok Sabha for the day
Meanwhile, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continues with business for the day
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan passed a string of amendments.
Lok Sabha resumes session
Opposition MPs continued to storm the Well of the House even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan resumed the session.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was forced to adjourn the House due to loud protests over former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary's remarks on why he resigned from the Council of Ministers of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly, unscientifically: TDP MP YS Chowdary
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, former Union MoS for Science and Technology YS Chowdary said that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation was done unjustly and unscientifically. "The division could have been done after taking care of employment potential, development in both states. Both states must have been developed equally for 10 years by the government in power at the time," he said. Following his opening remarks, other members of the House began to clamour and protest, creating a din.
Former Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary speaks on why he resigned from the BJP-led Centre in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was forced to adjourn the Lower House till 12 pm on Thursday within less than 10 minutes of the session's beginning.
'Government willing to talk about Andhra special package': Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs minister
Even as Opposition party members stormed the Well in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Centre is willing to discuss the Cauvery issue and special package to Andhra Pradesh but it cannot be done so with protests in the Well.
Lok Sabha begins session among din and protests
Lok Sabha MPs could be heard protesting in the background even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tries to conduct the Thursday's session. Congress and other Opposition party members stormed the Well. Ministers speaking can hardly be heard over the din.
Rajya Sabha is in session now; Chair begins with obituary to ex-MP Hamida Habibullah
The Rajya Sabha began Thursday's session with an obituary of former MP Hamida Habibullah. The members observed a minute of silence for the same.
RECAP: Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, as lower house clears Finance Bill 2018 without discussion
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the crucial Finance Bill 2018 and a Rs 89.25 lakh crore spending plan for the next fiscal year without discussion amid ruckus, which led to the adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament for the eighth day.
The Finance Bill as well as the Appropriation Bill were passed in a matter of 25 minutes during which Opposition parties and ruling NDA ally TDP shouted slogans and created a din. The Lower House was adjourned for the day immediately thereafter.
The Opposition parties protested against the passage of the budget without debate, as the session is slated to continue till 6 April.
TDP MPs protest outside Parliament over special status to Andhra Pradesh
Updates for 15 March, 2018 begin here
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
We should take a pledge this day to end crimes against women: Sushma Swaraj
"International Women's Day gives us an opportunity to look at the requirements for gender equality," Sushma Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha. "Women's reservation bill is important. But there are achievements by women even without reservation," she said.
"India is a country where a woman became president, prime minister, twice became the Speaker of a House," she said. "Today, women are doing combat duty in the army, flying planes in the air force," she added.
"On other hand, there are crimes against women which bring about shame to us. Which is why this day is one on which we should take a pledge to end such crimes," Swaraj said. "This should be a movement," she added.
Girls should not be beaten up on Valentine's Day: AAP's Sanjay Singh
"Everyone should promise that the restrictions imposed on women by men will be abolished. On Valentine's Day, girls and couples should not be beaten up. In the name of anti-Romeo squad, women were beaten up in UP," AAP's Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.
Behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank: Derek O'Brien
"Earlier, people used to say, 'behing every successful man, there is a woman'. But now, the saying has become 'behind every successful man, there is a nationalised bank," said Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha, clearly taking a dig at the Modi government over the PNB scam.
Anu Aga says celebration of Women's Day is strange, calls for men to reject tokenism
"I find it strange that we celebrate Women's Day. But men don't celebrate any particular day. I am not in favour of this tokenism. I request all the men to stop throwing crumbs at us and treat us with respect throughout the year," Anu Aga said in the Rajya Sabha.
Women don't want to be celebrated for their sacrifices, they want to be celebrated for their identities: Kanimozhi
"Men are celebrating us today as mothers, sisters, daughter. I think it's time for women to say, 'enough of that'. We don't want to be celebrated for our sacrifices. We want to be celebrated for our identity," Kanimozhi said in the Rajya Sabha.
"Families want to abort and kill the girl child. There are so many dowry deaths. Domestic violence is on the rise. When is all this going to stop?" she further said.
"We have to look at the importance of passing the women's reservation bill," Kanimozhi said.
Multiple demands from MPs stalled Lok Sabha on Tuesday
According to News18, MPs from four parties storming the Well to protest for different demands. While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress want debate on the PNB scam, the AIADMK is protesting over the Cauvery issue. The TRS wants the Constitution amended to skirt the 50% ceiling for reservation in jobs and education, while the TDP wants special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Lok Sabha stands adjourned, to meet on Wednesday at 11 am
Arun Jaitley likely to give statement on PNB scam
While speaking in the Parliament, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that Arun Jaitley will be making a statement on the issue. However, he also took the opportunity to target the Congress and the previous UPA government. "No one involved in the Congress-led UPA era corruption scandals will be spared," he said.
Ananth Kumar appeals for calm
"The second half of the Budget Session is important for passing financial bills. I request the Congress, TDP, TRS and other parties to calm down and let the Hosue continue its work," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.
Slogans of 'Chota Modi, Bada Modi Murdabad' continue to haunt Lok Sabha
While the ministers have tabled their papers, the Opposition continue raise slogans against the government. The Opposition is raising slogans like "Chota Modi, bada Modi Murdabad".
Lok Sabha reconvenes but Opposition continues to create ruckus
Congress questions Modi's continuous silence over PNB scam
TDP MPs continue to protest
Meanwhile... Shiv Sena MPs protest outside Parliament demanding classical language status for Marathi
Economic Offenders Bill to be tabled in the Parliament today, say reports
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the much talked about Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Bill, 2018 which will be tabled in the remaining Budget session in Parliament. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the government has also decided to set up an independent body NFRA (National Financial Reporting Authority) to crackdown on big scams and avoid Nirav Modi-like situation in future. For the purpose the government will amend Companies Act.
Lok Sabha to discuss PNB scam
Times Now is reporting that Lok Sabha will be holding a marathon four-hour-long discussion on the issue, starting at noon.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Follow PNB Scam LIVE here
Government ready for structural debate; Opposition needs to stop creating ruckus, says BJP
People will give befitting reply to deaths of our cadre, says BJP
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.30 am
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Members of the Opposition come to the Well of the House to protest against Nirav Modi. Slogans of "Nirav Modi ko wapas lao" are being heard. Meanwhile, Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned Rajya Sabha till 11.30 am.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
In the Rajya Sabha, ministers are laying the papers on the table
Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi lead anti-government protest
Proceedings begin in both Houses of the Parliament
Earlier visuals of the BJP Parliamentary party meeting
Updates for 6 March 2018 begin
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.00 am on Tuesday
Chair allows Short Duration discussion on frauds in public sector banks; Opposition unrelenting
PJ Kuries, in an attempt to calm down the agitated members, acknowledged that the issues raised by them were important and agreed to allow discussion on them one by one. For today, he granted permission to conduct a debate on the frauds in public sector banks. However, Opposition MPs refused to vacate the Well and continued raising slogans. There demand was that the prime minister must explain why he could not keep his promise to bring back Nirav Modi and other people alleged scamsters.
Rajya Sabha resumes operation but uproar continues
The Rajya Sabha has resumed operations, with PJ Kurien seated at the Chair. However, MP's continued there agitation even as the Speaker took his seat. Slogans of "Nirav Modi vapas lao" raged in the Parliament while Kurien urged the MPs to maintain decorum of the House.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Neiphiu Rio resignation from the Lok Sabha accepted
The resignation of Neiphiu Rio, who was elected to the Nagaland Assembly unopposed, and who is likely to be the next Chief Minister of Nagaland, has been accepted by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Lok Sabha reconvenes
However, the Opposition continues to create ruckus. The Opposition has also walked into the Well of the House to protest against the government.
Opposition continues to create ruckus
"Don't create hungama," said Venkaiah Naidu as Opposition continued to create ruckus over PNB scam, 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh and other issues. This forced Naidu to adjourn the Upper House of the Parliament till 2 pm.
Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley to meet TDP delegation in Delhi
According to Financial Express, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah are scheduled to meet a TDP delegation, and more importantly the Andhra Pradesh finance minister, over the issue of granting Andhra Pradesh with special category status.
WATCH: Opposition, TDP create ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Venkaiah Naidu reads all adjournment notices that have been issued today
Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu is saying that everyone who issued an adjournment notices under rule 267 will get a chance once he holds a discussion with Arun Jaitley, the Leader of Rajya Sabha. He added that many of the members have to look at some other rule in the Parliament rule book to talk in the Parliament. On the issue of Cauvery water, Naidu said that the adjournment notice issued by AIADMK MP Navneethakrishnan will be discussed in Zero Hour.
After reconvening too, ruckus continues
Opposition MPs enter well of the Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs shout slogans against Nirav Modi.
YSR Congress protests in Delhi
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.20 am
Lok Sabha adjourned
Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha
However, Opposition created a ruckus in the House as soon as the session began.
Fancy dress in Parliament! TDP MP Shiva Prasad dresses up as Lord Krishna
Nirav Modi issue linked to Congress party, says Piyush Goyal
Both Houses of the Parliament reconvene
BJP may take the attack to the Opposition
While the Opposition is expected to target the government over financial scams in the recent past, the BJP is likely to pin the blame on the Congress-led UPA regime. The BJP has already claimed that the PNB scam had begun when the UPA was in power and its government has acted with alacrity after the fraud came out in the open. The party, energised by the win in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya elections, is likely to be aggressive in Parliament and rake up scams that happened on the Congress watch to pin it down, party sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament
Why the adjournment motion was moved
Today has been the day of adjournment motions. A notice for an adjournment motion can be issued under rule 267 of the Parliament. It is generally utilised by an MP to discuss a matter of public importance. Three of the adjournment motions have been issued to discuss the Nirav Modi scam, while Pappu Yadav has issued an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged scam in the SSC exams. On the other hand, BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has issued an adjournment notice to discuss the allegations of corruption by relatives of former ministers.
TDP MPs prtoest outside the Parliament over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh
TMC MPs protest against government outside Parliament
Bill against economic offenders is high on government's agenda
The passage of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which seeks confiscation of assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters, and the triple talaq bill will be high on the government's agenda.
The bill to target economic offenders was approved by the government following the escape of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and other accused in the over Rs 12,700-crore Punjab National Bank scam.
Amit Shah to meet TDP delgation over Andhra special status issue
CNN-News18 is reporting that the BJP president will be meeting a delegation from the TDP to discuss the issue of special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh. According to the report, TDP is currently adamant on the 19 demands for the state. On the other hand, the YSRCP is also pressurizing the government over the same issue.
Now, Pappu Yadav gives adjournment notice on SSC exam scam
D Raja also moves adjournment motion in RS
D Raja of the CPI too has issued an adjournment notice in the Rajya Sabha in order to discuss the Punjab National Bank scam. This is the third adjournment motion on the issue.
RJD MP JP Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal move adjournment motion to discuss PNB fraud
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe calls for suspension of today's session
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe calls for suspension of today's session under rule 267 of the Parliament in order to discuss allegations of corruption indulged by family members of former ministers under the tacit protection of ministers.
Image courtesy: Amtesh
YSRCP to hold dharna seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh
Meanwhile, YSRCP MPs from Andhra Pradesh are likely to hold a dharna against the Centre in the Parliament premises. The party is also expected to initiate a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on 21 March, reported Livemint.
Issues Opposition is likely to raise
The Opposition is also likely to corner the government over the tussle between Prasar Bharti and the Information and Broadcasting ministry. It is likely to raise issues concerning farmers, the Rafale deal, Staff Selection Commission "job scam", loss of life and property due to ceasefire violations on the LoC and increase in cost of petroleum products.
Congress expected to attack BJP over Karti's arrest
The Congress is also likely to denounce the government over the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti by the CBI in the INX Media alleged bribery case. The Congress has termed the CBI action "political vendetta".
Second half of Budget Session to begin today
Amid the outrage over the Nirav Modi scam and Karti Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case, the NDA government is possibly staring at a stormy second half of Budget Session which begins from Monday. The first part of the budget session was held from 29 January to 9 February, while second half of the session will come to a close on 9 April.
11:16 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned until 11 am on Tuesday
11:06 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
11:06 (IST)
'Entire country is watching'
"Friends, I don't know what is happening. Please go back to your seats and allow the House to function. The entire country is watching. Do you want this to be seen by the entire country?" Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks MPs.
11:03 (IST)
Lok Sabha begins amid chaos | Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House until 12 pm
11:02 (IST)
Members of the Rajya Sabha storm the Well of the House merely seconds after the Rajya Sabha commences, as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu struggles to conduct the session amid the ruckus
11:00 (IST)
Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament begin
10:51 (IST)
Also scheduled in Lok Sabha
Health Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to move the National Medical Commission Bill in the lower House today.
10:50 (IST)
Today in Lok Sabha
Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in the Lok Sabha today, which is a Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country
10:48 (IST)
Today in Rajya Sabha
After a brief discussion on scams in public-sector banks, Bills such as the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today
10:46 (IST)
Opposition parties push for no-confidence motion
Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding the blue placards, apparently to show her that there were 80 members supporting the no-confidence motion
10:37 (IST)
No-confidence motions
The Lok Sabha once again failed to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government on Friday after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order, and adjourned proceedings amid noisy protests over various issues.
10:24 (IST)
This is the final week that the Houses are functioning in the Budget Session
The second part of this session has 22 sittings, and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April. Five more sittings are slated.
10:14 (IST)
Updates for Monday, 1 April begin here
12:06 (IST)
Congress' jibe against Naresh Sharma: Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe
11:50 (IST)
Unfair to say MPs have been disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent needs of the people: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, meanwhile, said the Central Hall of Parliament is full of former MPs and he looks forward to seeing many of the retiring MPs at the same place in the future.
He added that it's unfair to say MPs have been fighting and disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent the needs of the people.
"People have been agitating for special status, for their water, for their poor farmers and labourers. The MPs have been fighting on their behalf. If the people get what is rightfully theirs, it's not their parliamentarians who will stand to benefit," Azad said.
11:42 (IST)
Unfortunate that you didn't get chance to pass important legislations in their final session: Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi also added that it was unfortunate that they didn't get a chance to pass important legislations in their final session, but may look back at their tenure gladly given the passing of landmark bills like the Triple Talaq bill.
11:41 (IST)
Opposition ensured this Sesssion didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks: Narendra Modi
While bidding the departing MPs goodbye, Modi also took a sarcastic jibe at protesting Opposition MPs, saying they nearly ensured this Session didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks.
Modi also said that the doors of Parliament and his Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will always remain open to them, and they are welcome to visit him whenever they like.
11:35 (IST)
Narendra Modi to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs: I am sorry Parliament failed you in this last session
11:32 (IST)
Updates for 28 March, 2018 begins
12:45 (IST)
Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment
According to News18, irate Opposition MPs are demanding discussion on the no-confidence motion.
12:11 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
As the ruckus in the Lower House continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.
12:07 (IST)
Govt ready for discussion: Ananth Kumar on no-confidence motion
"There are more than 50 members here who want to move a no-confidence motion," said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
"Madame Speaker, you have always asked the House to be conducted in order. The government is ready for a discussion...Congress has become a marginal party," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in response.
12:03 (IST)
'We want justice' slogans heard again in Lok Sabha as session resumes
11:31 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday
Venkaiah Naidu said he was sorry to adjourn the House but added that he had no other option.
11:26 (IST)
Rajya Sabha session resumes
11:09 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes
"This is totally undemocratic, totally unbecoming of Members of Parliament. You are weaking your cause. Please, you are all members. You must uphold the dignity of the House," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the House for 15 minutes.
"I request the leaders of the parties to come to the chamber of the chairman," Naidu also said.
11:05 (IST)
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Opposition members in the Upper House have also begun shouting slogans.
11:01 (IST)
Lok Sabha session begins
'We want justice!' slogans were instantly heard in the Lower House as the session began.
10:57 (IST)
YSRCP MPs protest in Parliament over Andhra Pradesh special status row
10:41 (IST)
RJD MP give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
10:18 (IST)
(Updates begin for 27 March)
YSRCP says its leaders will not attend the all-party meet called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister
12:15 (IST)
BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 27 March
The Lok Sabha resumed after a brief pause at 12 pm today but was adjourned till 27 March with leaders shouting slogans saying, "We want justice". Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced 26 March as a holiday for the House after a request from MPs on the eve of Ram Navami.
12:06 (IST)
BREAKING: Lok Sabha reconvenes amid slogans of justice
11:22 (IST)
BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am
11:15 (IST)
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes his statement in the House | CNN-News18
11:12 (IST)
Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI
11:11 (IST)
Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI
11:10 (IST)
BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
11:02 (IST)
Union minister Vijay Goel fails to convince Opposition to end the Parliament logjam
Union minister Vijay Goel had on Thursday met opposition leaders, including Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at their residence in an effort to break the logjam in Parliament, which has been paralysed for 14 days due to protests by various parties.
However, it seems Goel's efforts have failed to bring any positive result for the NDA govt with Congress party-whip, which was issued late Wednesday night, sought its Rajya Sabha MPs to stick with the party stand on issues like PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq.
10:53 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu tells MPS not to give up fight against Centre: CNN-News18
10:49 (IST)
TDP appeals to hold all-party meeting on Andhra Pradesh special status issue
With TDP's no-confidence motion notice still pending before the Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu's party, which recently exited the NDA alliance, has appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting on special status to Andhra Pradesh as well, reports said.
10:47 (IST)
Daily functioning of Parliament during Question Hours less than six minutes, shows PRS data
The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with protests, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.
(Chart courtesy: PRS India)
10:35 (IST)
Congress party-whip set to corner govt in Parliament
The Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand, PTI reported.
10:28 (IST)
Parliament to reconvene today, make fresh push to pass pending bills
After 14 days of low productivity in the second edition of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Centre is likely to make a fresh push to pass pending bills even as the Opposition remain vehement to corner the government over issues like the Punjab National Bank scam, the murder of 39 Indians in Iraq by Islamic State among others.
12:08 (IST)
Sumitra Mahajan brings up the issue of no-confidence motion notices; Lok Sabha adjourned for day
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot act upon the no-confidence motion notices until there is order in the House. "I can't see anybody. I need to count heads (to establish a quorum of 50 members)," she said.
Opposition MPs continued to boo forcing Mahajan to adjourn the House till Friday.
12:05 (IST)
Papers being laid on table in Lok Sabha
Despite loud protests drowning the Speaker's voice, MPs laid papers on the table in the Lok Sabha.
12:04 (IST)
Lok Sabha session begins amidst protests
"I would like to request all the MPs to go back to their places and let the House function. We are ready to talk about all issues, including the no-confidence motion notices that are being brought to the House," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, even as AIADMK and TDP MPs continued their sloganeering near the Well of the House.
11:58 (IST)
Lok Sabha session to resume shortly
11:47 (IST)
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad joins protest dressed as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan worker
11:28 (IST)
Visual of AIADMK, TDP MPs creating hullabulloo in Rajya Sabha