Panvel Municipal Election 2017: Newly-formed civic body all set to go to polls tomorrow

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is all set for maiden election on Wednesday after it came into existence in October last year.

Two other civic bodies — Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and Malegaon Municipal corporations — will also go to polls on the same day. There are altogether 12.96 lakh eligible voters for 252 seats in the polls to the three civic bodies, according to India Today. The results will be out on 26 May.

Major parties like BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are all set for the civic polls.

The BJP is contesting from 75 seats with it’s alliance RPI(A) in two seats and Peoples Republican Party (PRP) in one. Similarly, Congress is contesting on 18 seats and its alliance PWP is contesting from 48 seats, and NCP from 12 seats. The Shiv Sena is contesting on 68 seats, while it’s partner Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghthana is contesting on five seats.

A total of 418 candidates will fight for 78 seats in 20 multiple-member wards in the PCMC, according to a report filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, as reported by The Hindu. The report added that 14 percent of the contesting candidates have a criminal past and 39 percent are crorepatis.

According to The Indian Express, 161 have declared assets worth Rs 1 crore and 76 percent of the candidates from the BJP (59 candidates) and BSKP (41 candidates) each are in this category.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led alliance, while the NCP-AIMIM alliance is in power in the Malegaon civic body.

Altogether, 1,251 candidates are in fray in the three civic bodies, a State Election Commission official told PTI.

The BJP has fielded 189 candidates, while NCP has fielded 90. Congress has 152 candidates while Shiv Sena has 144 across the three civic bodies. Also, 355 Independents are trying their luck.

The AIMIM has fielded nine candidates in Bhiwandi and 37 in Malegaon, while the MNS has put up seven in Bhiwandi and 25 in Panvel.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 22 candidates, Janata Dal (United) four, and Janata Dal (Secular) 10 in the three civic bodies.

