PAAS leader Hardik Patel to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on 9 February

Kolkata: The convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Hardik Patel, will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 9 February, a top official at the CMO said on Thursday.

Patel will be meeting Banerjee on 9 February at the state secretariat and there is a possibility of a closed-door

talks between the two leaders, the official said.

"The two are likely to hold a meeting in Kolkata during his visit," the official said.

Mamata Banerjee had called up Patel and congratulated him for the impressive show during the Gujarat Assembly in December last year.