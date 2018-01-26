PAAS leader Hardik Patel to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on 9 February

Kolkata: The convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Hardik Patel, will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 9 February, a top official at the CMO said on Thursday.
Patel will be meeting Banerjee on 9 February at the state secretariat and there is a possibility of a closed-door
talks between the two leaders, the official said.
"The two are likely to hold a meeting in Kolkata during his visit," the official said.
Mamata Banerjee had called up Patel and congratulated him for the impressive show during the Gujarat Assembly in December last year.
Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 12:04 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 12:04 PM